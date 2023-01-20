When it comes to American beer, there’s no beating a classic, slightly bitter, hoppy, refreshing IPA. Sure, we’ve seen a rise in lagers, pilsners, and other lighter beers in recent years (not to mention to surge in RTDs and hard seltzers among classic beer drinkers), but the IPA’s popularity remains a constant. West Coast, East Coast, New England-style, milkshake, double, triple, and everything in between — it’s difficult to beat the appeal of a well-made IPA. In a sea of IPAs, a few big-name, wildly popular IPAs stand above the rest. I’m talking about names like Stone, Ballast Point, Alesmith, Lagunitas, and others. But, of these wildly popular IPAs, which one is actually the most flavorful? Well, I have a simple way to find that answer: The classic blind taste test. Once again, I grabbed eight well-known, popular IPAs and I blindly nosed and tasted each. Then, I ranked them based on overall flavor and appeal. Keep reading to see how everything turned out. PART I – The Lineup Lagunitas IPA

Night Shift Santilli

Alpine Nelson

Alesmith IPA

Ballast Point Sculpin

Stone IPA

Bell’s Two Hearted

Cigar City Jai Alai

PART II – The Taste Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Aromas of toasted malts, wet grass, grapefruit, tangerine, lemon, floral, earthy, herbal hops start everything off right. The palate continues this trend with more toasted malts, tangerine, grapefruit, pineapple, tropical fruits, and a nice kick of piney, dank hops at the finish. The ending is bitter but pleasant. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found sweet malts, grapefruit, tangerine, and pine needles. The palate has some cereal grains, grapefruit, mango, tangerine, and a ton of dank pine. The downfall is that the finish is so aggressively bitter and hoppy that it takes away from the rest of the fruity flavors. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of wet grass, pineapple, ripe berries, orange peels, and pine needles greeted my nose before my first sip. The palate is citrus-forward with lemongrass, tangerine, and grapefruit starting everything off before moving on to mango, passionfruit, ripe berries, light malts, and a forest of lightly bitter pine needles at the finish. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Caramel malts, wet grass, grapefruit, pineapple, tangerine, lemon, and resinous pine make up a very memorable nose. The palate begins with toasted malts and freshly-baked bread before evolving into honeydew melon, peach, grapefruit, orange peels, and eventually more lightly bitter pine needles. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: The nose is rather generic with some caramel malts, light citrus, and pine. The palate is all bready malts, citrus peels, and a wallop of dank, resinous, very bitter hops. It’s an in-your-face IPA. But overall lacks a ton of substance. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Caramelized pineapple, honeydew melon, tangerine, grapefruit, and lightly piney hops make up a memorable nose. The taste follows suit with candied orange peels, caramel malts, ripe pineapple, mango, grapefruit, and a slightly bitter, hoppy, dry finish. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Freshly baked bread, tangerine, grapefruit, pineapple, and dank, herbal hops are highlighted on the nose. The palate is loaded with wet grass, more bready malts, caramelized pineapple, grapefruit, lemon, orange peel, and fairly bitter, floral hops at the finish. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Caramel malts, ripe pineapple, mango, grapefruit, wet grass, orange peels, and bright, floral pine greeted me before my first sip. Drinking it revealed notes of caramel, bready malts, ripe peach, grapefruit, pineapple, tangerine, and pleasantly bitter, dank pine. PART III – The Ranking