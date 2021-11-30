There is no gift more valuable than the gift of health, especially in this day and age. Giving those we love the tools to lead healthier lives, while bringing a little fun to the process, is what we call a win-win. Not only that, but the endorphins released can make them genuinely happier and not just on one day of the year. Below you’ll find a list of gift picks — from dynamic training tech to state-of-the-art recovery modalities — that are perfect for the wellness and health-focused man in your life. They span all price ranges, because when you’re talking about a change of lifestyle, no amount is too small or big. Sure, companies can sometimes overpromise, but here they deliver and we’ll explain why. Each and every item has been properly road-tested by the crew here at Uproxx. Check out the game-changing gear below. You might just decide to treat yourself to an item or two as you shop.

Men’s UA Tac Blackout 2.0 Gloves Price: $23 The Company Line: Built to keep you focused on the job, not your hands. They’re light, tough, and give you both the right protection and the right freedom of movement. Tech Touch print on thumbs and fingers allows you to use touch screen devices without taking your gloves off. Why They’re Great Gifts: For those looking to elevate their bodyweight training outdoors, these are a must-have. Not only do they provide warmth for the chillier days ahead, but they are also a great way to improve your grip for pull-ups and chin-ups. The gloves are durable enough to be used for grabbing onto anything for weight — like rocks or bars — and breathable enough to keep your hands cool. The special fabric on the fingerprints allows you to find your next jam on Spotify without having to remove your handwear. Buy Here Power Block Sport Series Price: $409 The Company Line: PowerBlocks are adjustable dumbbells that are simple to use. To change weights, remove the pin, select the rail with the corresponding weight chart, then insert the pin completely into the desired slot. That’s it, you’re ready to lift. Why They’re Great Gifts: Dumbbells have been in short supply over the past years, and for those living in apartments so is space. No matter what kind of room you are working with, a pair of these can go a long way in filling out any strength training at home. They have 16 different settings and come with up to 825 pounds of weight — ample for any person trying to up their game. Buy Here

Onnit Primal Kettlebells Price: $39 The Company Line: Onnit Brand Kettlebells are made with a high-quality, chip-resistant coating that’s strong enough to endure your most punishing workouts. Kettlebell training combines explosive strength with muscular endurance to provide an efficient and athletically optimized full-body workout. Why They’re Great Gifts: Based in Austin, Onnit first became known for its impressive social media presence, but for those in the know, they are also on the cutting-edge of physical performance. That is why some of the most impressive athletes in the world go to work out there, and their trainers are often called-on experts in their fields. Their gear is well-regarded in the industry, especially their kettlebells. The primate editions are the most recognized, but they have also had some huge collaborations with Marvel and Disney that are always quick to sell out. Buy Here TB12 Full Body Band Kit Price:$128 The Company Line: Get a total body, low impact workout in, wherever you are. Complete with varying levels of short and long Looped Resistance Bands, a Door Anchor, and 2 Carabiners. the TB12 Full Body Band Kit combines everything you need to gear up for total body training. Why They’re Great Gifts: Resistance bands are an effective addition to any at-home gym roster. This set is top-notch, perfect for a full-body session or even as an added element to any free-weight routine. Not to mention that it is produced by the company of one of the most impressive athletes in the world. NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The group also comes with a great bag that you can use to take it on the road when the hotel gym is lacking. Buy Here

Oura Smart Ring Price: $250 The Company Line: Oura translates your body signals and daily habits into actionable insights you can use to stay active and improve your overall health, and monitors your heart rate around the clock. Oura also helps you optimize your bedtime and provides insights to gradually improve your sleep. Why They’re Great Gifts: There are a lot of great fitness trackers on the market, but for those looking to keep their wrists free, Oura is the way to go. Not only does it provide you with all of the wellness insights that you could require but it is easy to forget that you are even wearing it. What you won’t want to forget is the information that will be at your beck and call on your phone, aiding your ability to live a healthy life. Buy Here Hypevolt GO Price: $160 The Company Line: The Hypervolt Go was designed to move with you. It gives you portable percussion massage in a perfectly light and powerfully small package so you can take it to the gym, on the road, and everywhere in between. Get the muscle relief you need so you can keep going. And then go again. Why They’re Great Gifts: The massage gun has become a fixture in modern-day recovery, but most of the units can be a little bulky or heavy to bring on the road. The beauty of these smaller pieces is that they can bring their deep muscle massaging relief wherever your active life takes you. They also come with Hyperice’s patented QuietGlide technology that keeps the process as relaxing as possible. Buy Here

Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller Price: $40 The Company Line: Recoup set out to create the most durable, longest-lasting cold massage roller solving the problems of ice cups, lacrosse balls and foam rollers. The ball is a little larger than a baseball, made from stainless steel and filled with nontoxic cooling gel. Recoup’s Cryosphere handle allows for the ball to free-roll for controlled recovery. On top of the handle is a rubber layer for optimal grip. Why They’re Great Gifts: The benefits of cryotherapy and cooling are well known, yet finding at-home ways to unlock them without using a bunch of melting ice and ice bags. In addition to the cold therapy, the sphere also makes for a useful massager. The ball is ready for use after just two hours spent in the freezer, which is more than can be said for most ice packs. The piece is not only practical in that sense but also a pleasant respite after a hard session. Buy Here Lumen Price: $249-$349 The Company Line: Lumen is the world’s first hand-held, portable device to accurately measure metabolism. Once available only to top athletes, in hospitals and clinics, metabolic testing is now available to everyone. Lumen is scientifically proven to meet the gold standard of metabolism measurement (RER) in multiple validation studies. Why They’re Great Gifts: This little item is a useful piece of technology that the majority of people in your life probably haven’t heard about yet. Getting metabolic data used to be a big undertaking, but the Lumen crew have endeavored to make it easily accessible to anyone. This piece helps you learn how you are burning fat and carbs based on a little breathe into their device. This information is delivered through your phone, so that you can use it to improve your eating habits and sleep patterns. Buy Here