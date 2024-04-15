How To DIY Your Outdoor Space On A Budget This Spring

Spring has sprung, and before you know it, summer will be here. Why’s it matter? Because we all live pretty busy lives, and whether you’re juggling jobs or simply have a lot on your plate, this is your reminder to start leveling up your backyard aesthetic. Don’t have a backyard? Maybe you have a balcony or any outdoor space available that you can turn into a relaxing and serene environment to help you unplug, unwind, and recharge. Or, if that’s not your vibe, a place where you and your friends can hang out and vent your stresses. Or just laugh a little. Space outside is sacred and a little can go a long way. Today, we’re breaking down five budget-friendly tips sourced from some of our favorite TikTokers on how to transform your outdoor space from a concrete wasteland into a mini-paradise. Our goal is to give you the cheapest oasis you can possibly score, just outside your door.

3. Get Creative With Vases @simplystyled.inspo Thrifted toothbrush holder turned vase #thriftedandstyled #thrifted #thriftfinds #thrifteddecor #decorhacks #thrifteddecor #thrift ♬ My Girl Wukileak – wüki If you don’t have the space for big vases full of flowers, TikToker SimplyStyled.Inspo has a great hack for turning something you can pick up for a few dollars at your local thrift store, and turning it into a cute eye-catching vase. There really is no trick here, in the video above, SimplyStyled picks up a toothbrush holder from a thrift store and turns it into a vase perfect for short-stem flowers by simply sticking flowers in it. Turns out toothbrush holders double as great vases with a small footprint, which makes them easy to stick anywhere you’ve got space. 4. Carve A DIY Path @nextjeneration DIY Pathway! Full video is on our YouTube channel: NextJeneration #diy #howto #backyard #fyp ♬ My House (Challenge Version) – Flo Rida A quick and attractive way to level up a patch of grass is to create a stone path, which is thankfully a bit easier than it sounds. TikToker NextJeneration has a step-by-step guide that shows us that all it takes is the removal of about 5 inches of soil, adding a weed barrier along with two inches of gravel to keep your yard from encroaching on the path, plus a metal edge to keep your pathway carved out. On top of that, all you’ll need is about two inches of sand and the stone of your choice. All of this stuff, including the stones, should be readily available at your local hardware store and all together should cost you under $100 unless you’re making a straight-up paved maze in your backyard.