The Pisco Sour is a unique cocktail. In short, you’re making a clear grape brandy sour. Which… maybe doesn’t sound that appetizing on the surface. But if you have a good Pisco and a little elbow grease for shaking a nice and frothy sour, I promise — you’re in for a delicious and massively refreshing treat.

Before we dive in, let’s look at this drink a little bit. Pisco dates back to the 1500s when the Spanish were colonizing what’s now Peru. They brought grapes for wine and brandy and, naturally, these grapes took on a life of their own in a new environment. Fast-forward 500 years and Pisco is a cornerstone of the brandy world in South America. This cocktail’s roots aren’t quite as old, dating back to Lima’s bar scene just after World War I. Victor V. Morris, an American bartender working in Peru, is credited with “inventing” the drink at this time. Since the idea of a “sour” goes back into the early 1800s (and beyond), Morris’ concoction was more about using local ingredients than making something new.

Still, he hit gold. The drink became an instant classic.

For the recipe below, I’m sticking to Morris’ Pisco Sour. There are versions from Chile that eschew the egg white, but those don’t quite hit as well as the Peruvian version. Anyway, let’s get shaking!

