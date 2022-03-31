Spring Is The Perfect Time To Make A Caipirinha — Here’s Our Recipe

There are few cocktails that scream “beach vibes” more than a caipirinha. The drink is a classic Brazilian concoction that’s way easier to make than it looks. It’s bright, refreshing, and very boozy, which is kind of perfect as spring break rolls us toward the warm days ahead.

The modern classic has its roots in both Portuguese and Brazilian cocktail/medicinal history. There’s an old-school cold cure in Portugal that’s very close to this, made with sugar cane alcohol, lime, honey, and garlic. But that’s more akin to a hot toddy than the now-classic Brazilian variation. Basically, the modern version tosses the honey and garlic and adds in sugar and ice, creating one of the most refreshing cocktails there is.

For our version below, I’m leaning into the classic iteration you get on the streets of Brazil to this day. It’s an easy shaker that just needs a little muddling and that’s about it. Let’s get to it!

