Spring Is The Perfect Time To Make A Caipirinha — Here’s Our Recipe

There are few cocktails that scream “beach vibes” more than a caipirinha. The drink is a classic Brazilian concoction that’s way easier to make than it looks. It’s bright, refreshing, and very boozy, which is kind of perfect as spring break rolls us toward the warm days ahead.
The modern classic has its roots in both Portuguese and Brazilian cocktail/medicinal history. There’s an old-school cold cure in Portugal that’s very close to this, made with sugar cane alcohol, lime, honey, and garlic. But that’s more akin to a hot toddy than the now-classic Brazilian variation. Basically, the modern version tosses the honey and garlic and adds in sugar and ice, creating one of the most refreshing cocktails there is.
For our version below, I’m leaning into the classic iteration you get on the streets of Brazil to this day. It’s an easy shaker that just needs a little muddling and that’s about it. Let’s get to it!
Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months
- The Corpse Reviver No. 2 Is The Best Gin Cocktail For Winter — Here’s Our Recipe
- The Black Manhattan Is Our 2021 Thanksgiving Cocktail, Here’s The Recipe
- The Vieux Carre Is The Perfect Whiskey Cocktail For The Holidays
- Celebrate Negroni Week With These Two Iconic Recipes
- The Only Dry Martini Recipe You’ll Ever Need. Period.
Caipirinha
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. cachaça
- 1 lime (cut into five or six wedges)
- 2 barspoons demerara sugar
- Ice
When it comes to cachaça, you want the white or unaged version. Ypioca, CanaRio, and Pitu (which I used) are the classic bottles you’ll see at most bars around Brazil. You really need cachaça and not white rum with this drink. Cachaça is made from sugar cane juice (not molasses) and carries a much brighter and grassier nature, with more tropical fruit notes built into the distillate.
As for the rest, you should be able to get good limes and sugar from any grocery store.
What You’ll Need:
- Rocks glass
- Muddler
- Pairing knife
- Cocktail shaker bottom
- Jigger
Method:
- Add the lime wedges and sugar to the bottom of the rocks glass. Muddle the lime into the sugar until a light syrup forms on the bottom of the glass.
- Add a few cubes of ice and the cachaça to the glass. Pop on the cocktail shaker bottom onto the rocks glass and shake for five seconds, until the shaker gets cold.
- Remove the shaker and pour the cocktail back into the rocks glass. Serve.
Bottom Line:
“Summertime… Is here again!” This feels like spring/summer in a glass. It’s fruity, citrusy, and just. sweet enough to really hook you in. It’s also nicely light while still carrying a small boozy punch.
Overall, this is a pretty easy cocktail to make, even one at a time. It’s also a crowd-pleaser. If you’re in a situation where you need to make more than one at a time, line them up. That is, muddled the base for four at a time. Give each glass six good muddles. Then top all of them with ice and cachaça. Then go down the line, shaking each one for five seconds. You should be done in under 60 seconds if your skills are dialed in (and your bar set up is able to accommodate that).