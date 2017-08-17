Pizza Hut Has A Fast and Easy Hack To Help You Watch The Solar Eclipse

Excitement is gathering across America for a cosmic event for the ages. On August 21st a full solar eclipse will travel from the west to the east of the United States in a grand display of our solar system’s two favorite orbs crossing paths. The country is gearing up to view this almost once-in-a-lifetime event. Of course, we can’t look directly at the sun — so Pizza Hut has cleverly and simply given us a solution that’ll save our retinas.

Pizza Hut released a tutorial video this week which offers up a great secondary use for our piles and piles of pizza boxes. Their hack is an easy one: You’ll need a pizza box, an 8×11 sheet of white printer paper, a small square of tinfoil, some tape, a pen, and a pair of scissors. It’s kind of like the third grade all over again. The video quickly goes through the steps. You’ll have to separate the lid and base of the box then cut a small hole in the middle of the lid and tape the tin foil over that hole with a pen prick in the center. Next, tape the 8×11 piece of paper to the bottom of the pizza box and you have a viewing screen for the eclipse.

