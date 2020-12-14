2020 was a hard year, that’s obvious. One thing that makes it remarkable is that, in some form, it was hard for nearly everyone. So it’s tempting to hop on the bandwagon of bashing this “365-day dumpster fire.” But to reduce this year to only its most negative aspects would be to ignore glimmers of progress amidst pain. Slivers of light piercing the storm clouds. In 2020, people took to the streets in record numbers (and with a record-level of diversity across the race and gender spectrums) to protest racial inequality and police violence. That remarkable movement, in turn, sparked a different sort of fire — a growing commitment to pay attention to the broader implications of systemic racism faced by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). From healthcare to upward mobility to employment to travel to media representation, conversations about race in America are being had on a wider scale than ever before. The support of BIPOC-owned businesses is a vital piece of this puzzle and crucial in tearing down white supremacy’s stranglehold on the economy. Especially with these establishments being disproportionately shut out of pandemic relief and gate kept from success. “Between 40% and 50% of black-owned businesses are slated to go under permanently as a result of this pandemic,” Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter LA chapter says. “So, yes, we really want to support Black-owned businesses during this season. If you’re buying stuff, we’re saying ‘buy Black!'” If you’re still holiday shopping, here are 15 incredible Black-owned businesses to show love to as 2020 winds down.

Less than a year after their launch, Brough Brothers is already being sold in several states. We can’t wait to see where they go next. Get a bottle of whiskey to toast to 2021 here.