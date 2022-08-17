Splash House is like a music festival, pool party, and weekend vacation all in one. So it’s no wonder why thousands of bikini-wearing women and shirtless dudes flock to the desert in Palm Springs to be a part of the action each year. The festival hosts three separate events every summer — each of which offers a slew of epic electronic music performances and loads of good vibes.

Most recently, from August 12th to 14th, the lineup featured Dabin, Dombresky, John Summit, Nora En Pure, Polo & Pan (DJ Set), Elohim, Franc Moody, and more. In other words, it was the epitome of an iconic summer rager.

If you’re holding onto the last weeks of summer, let these photos keep you hyped for the remainder of the season. Scroll through the shots of Splash House below, and you’ll be ready to hit the pool with your crew in no time.

