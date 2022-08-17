Splash House Festival 2022
Courtesy of Splash House
Life

Hold Onto Summer With These Style Photos From Splash House Last Weekend

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Splash House is like a music festival, pool party, and weekend vacation all in one. So it’s no wonder why thousands of bikini-wearing women and shirtless dudes flock to the desert in Palm Springs to be a part of the action each year. The festival hosts three separate events every summer — each of which offers a slew of epic electronic music performances and loads of good vibes.

Most recently, from August 12th to 14th, the lineup featured Dabin, Dombresky, John Summit, Nora En Pure, Polo & Pan (DJ Set), Elohim, Franc Moody, and more. In other words, it was the epitome of an iconic summer rager.

If you’re holding onto the last weeks of summer, let these photos keep you hyped for the remainder of the season. Scroll through the shots of Splash House below, and you’ll be ready to hit the pool with your crew in no time.

ALSO READ:

Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Blake Daryaie
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Elli Lauren
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Elli Lauren
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Kristina Bakrevski
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Kristina Bakrevski
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Kristina Bakrevski
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Kristina Bakrevski
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Kristina Bakrevski
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / KristinaBakrevsk
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Michael Drummond
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Michael Drummond
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Michael Drummond
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Rachael Polack
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Rachael Polack
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Rachael Polack
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Rachael Polack
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×