Kick Off National Park Week With Our Guide To Traveling The Parks Solo

There’re some things we celebrate loud and often here at Uproxx 1) because we genuinely think they’re cool and 2) because we think they should be a regular part of the larger contemporary discourse. If we were to list those things, both solo travel and our national parks system would be near the top. So, when we happened upon traveler Emily Hart on Instagram, we fell in love.
Currently, the badass math teacher has traveled to thirty-four national parks in the United States and five in Canada, and she did it all totally on her own. We respect both the independence and the wanderlust, but it’s also great to see someone committed to visiting places that are being increasingly underfunded and encroached upon. Emily documents her trips on Instagram (where else?), also adding sincere and thoughtful captions — the sorts of musings that invite curiosity and offer inspiration.
Clearly, Emily is the ideal person to lay down rules for solo travel to national parks. Check out her rules, and think about visiting one of the national parks in your region. They’re truly amazing… oh, and AND ALL TOTALLY FREE TODAY!
I do this, sans the pictures and the socialization(for me, solo hiking is really about being, you know, solo)– but most of this advice seems good, particularly the “get up early” bit. If you are out hiking just after dawn, a) you’ll maybe get a great sunrise view over a peak or something and b) you will probably be that person on the trail out breaking all the spiderwebs from the night before, which is kind of cool. I think I might add that, if you’re doing the early start thing, definitely be aware of the local wildlife and their habits. If it’s a well traveled trail or site, there may be a bear “in the area”, but they’ve probably been disturbed enough that they’re not likely to impede your progress.
By contrast, one September morning hike a year and a half ago, I ran into 4 black bears(definitely different ones– miles apart), one of which was smack dab in the middle of the trail ambling along in front of me. Only one of those did anything that worried me, being curious and coming directly towards me down a hillside, but, as “cool” as all of this was, encountering a large predator less than 20 feet away from you when you’re alone and miles away from civilization isn’t the most comfortable experience.