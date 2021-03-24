The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage Of 2021 Has Ended

The great Grape-Nuts shortage of 2021 is finally over and the cereal will be returning to store shelves nationwide at full capacity. We know what you’re thinking. It’s something along the lines of “Whaaaaaaat?” It seems that in these strange times the Grape-Nuts shortage hasn’t really penetrated the mainstream consciousness.

However, the brand’s devotees have certainly noticed. And they’ve been so torn up that they’ve been buying boxes from third-party sellers who have been greatly inflating the price. In fact, the Grape-Nuts aftermarket is such a problem that Post is actually offering people who dropped $10+ on a box between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021, a partial refund of up to $115, so long as they have a valid retailer receipt (paper or digital) that shows they paid an inflated price.

Though our food editor was very keyed in on this shortage because he apparently likes the texture of gravel and sand, most of the Twitter chatter surrounding the news could be filed under “bemused surprise.”

I’ve never had this cereal but all the interest kind of makes me want to try it. — Kim Marie (@KimMari15039764) March 24, 2021

Whoever bought grape nuts on the black market needs to explain yourself. — Terry (@rtwz55) March 24, 2021

So y’all were addicted to GRAPE NUTS? pic.twitter.com/FLQqyKFGre — 🍨 (@nickitellem) March 24, 2021

I actually like Grape Nuts, but not so much that I wouldn't buy the knock-off store brand. But if you have a lead on some cheap black market Grape Nuts, let me know. — lvl_0 the cruiserweight contender elect (@lvl0_0) March 24, 2021

What’s the deal with Grape Nuts? No grapes, no nuts, no shrimp tails. — BenAffleckBackTat (@LoriEllenHowe1) March 24, 2021

They're awful and I don't blame anyone for haying them. But they've also got a unique flavor and texture (you gotta let them soak for a bit) that you can't get anywhere else. I buy a box maybe once a year. — KarylTheCat (@KarylTheCat) March 24, 2021

This has to be bait. Is the dentistry industry behind this level of marketing ploy? You tryna get people to buy up boxes of grit and asphalt….I mean Grape Nuts so they can go to the dentist for new teeth or not? pic.twitter.com/lKjyByjcdz — Phlyist⚪ (@phlyist) March 24, 2021

Anyyyyway, Grape-Nuts are now available at grocery stores nationwide. If this makes you happy, don’t let the haters spoil it. It’s far better than cereal with shrimp tails and you deserve simple pleasures. “Any port in the storm,” as the saying goes.