The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage Of 2021 Has Ended

The great Grape-Nuts shortage of 2021 is finally over and the cereal will be returning to store shelves nationwide at full capacity. We know what you’re thinking. It’s something along the lines of “Whaaaaaaat?” It seems that in these strange times the Grape-Nuts shortage hasn’t really penetrated the mainstream consciousness.

However, the brand’s devotees have certainly noticed. And they’ve been so torn up that they’ve been buying boxes from third-party sellers who have been greatly inflating the price. In fact, the Grape-Nuts aftermarket is such a problem that Post is actually offering people who dropped $10+ on a box between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021, a partial refund of up to $115, so long as they have a valid retailer receipt (paper or digital) that shows they paid an inflated price.

Though our food editor was very keyed in on this shortage because he apparently likes the texture of gravel and sand, most of the Twitter chatter surrounding the news could be filed under “bemused surprise.”

Anyyyyway, Grape-Nuts are now available at grocery stores nationwide. If this makes you happy, don’t let the haters spoil it. It’s far better than cereal with shrimp tails and you deserve simple pleasures. “Any port in the storm,” as the saying goes.

