Bellator

We’ll have to wait a little longer before we get to see Baby Slice step into the Bellator cage. Kevin Ferguson Jr., the son of legendary backyard brawler Kimbo Slice, was supposed to compete this Friday October 21st at Bellator 162 in Memphis Tennessee. But after his opponent Ray Bing ended up missing weight by 16 pounds, the fight was officially cancelled and Slice’s debut will now take place at a future event.

This is the second time Baby Slice’s Bellator debut has been delayed. He was set to fight in August but an injury sustained a week before the event took him off the card. Bellator has been pushing Slice’s debut heavily. His recently deceased father was a ratings juggernaut for the promotion, pulling in more viewers than any other fighter on the roster.

Bellator is obviously hoping that some of the Kimbo Slice magic transfers through the generations, which may be why they’re being so cautious here and not finding another opponent for Baby Slice to face last second. Unlike the UFC, Bellator is more than happy to bring in less experienced fighters for their events. As it stands, Kevin Ferguson Jr. has a 1-0 amateur record (watch his KO win below). Ray Bing has no fights listed on his official record.

That may explain what happened this time: when you’re not dealing with professionals, unprofessional crap like missing weight by 16 pounds happens. Hopefully Slice’s next opponent is a little more on the ball.