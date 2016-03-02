Daniel Cormier Went For The Jugular In An Instagram Battle With Jon Jones

#MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
03.02.16

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier do not like each other. Leading up to their first fight back in January of 2015, the two ended up brawling during a promotional appearance in the lobby of the MGM Grand. An interview soon after on SportsCenter involved a penitent sounding Jon Jones switch gears once off air, asking Cormier, “Are you still there, pussy?”

That exchange ended up leaking, further solidifying Jones’ reputation as a villain pretending to be a good guy. But now it may be Daniel Cormier who is coming off heavy-handed in the feud between the two. Jones has been relatively quiet leading up to this event, while Cormier has been questioning Jones’ sobriety and accusing him of infidelity.

“If you’re a man with a fiancé, you’re not supposed to run around on her,” he said on the Bruce Buffer podcast back in January.

And now he’s pulling no punches after Jon Jones posted this photo on Instagram:

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSDANIEL CORMIERJON JONESMMAUFC

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 46 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP