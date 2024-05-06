For years, decades even, fans of Jar Jar Binks have known that he has always been operating at a level beyond everyone else in the Star Wars universe. Yes, he looks like a frog, but he also has helped those robe-wearing Jedi numerous times and therefor saved the universe and paved the way for CGI representation. And yet he was still bullied!

Ahmed Best, the man behind the 6’5″ amphibian, teased earlier this year that he was pulled back in to the universe with a cryptic Instagram post featuring the hashtag “#sithlord” Obviously, fans picked up on this and half-seriously, half-jokingly called for a Sith Jar Jar, which has been a long-running fan theory.

Before The Force Awakens was released in 2015, an outlandish fan theory made the rounds, proposing that the mostly despised character was actually a lot stronger and more evil than we remember. Binks did not end up appearing in The Force Awakens, but the theory lived on as a popular joke for those of us who are too online. Now, Disney+ has gotten in on the joke.

In an upcoming animated series titled LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy, various Star Wars storylines are brought back to life in a new way, including that evil Sith Jar Jar we’ve been waiting decades for. Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo voices the main character who is forced to confront the mean Jar Jar himself, among others. Here is the official synopsis:

In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

Finally, at long last, fans are able to hear the words we’ve all been wanting to hear Jar Jar say: “Mesa going to hurt Yousa.” Chilling.

The series consists of four episodes which will drop on Disney+ on September 13th. Check out the trailer below: