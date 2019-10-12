In a strange and sad turn of events, Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster passed the same day as one of his last movies, the Breaking Bad movie El Camino, dropped on Netflix. The news was extra shocking given how strong Forster is in the movie, his excellent work made even more moving by his sudden passing. Tributes to the actor have been flooding in, including from the spin-off sequel’s star Aaron Paul himself.

I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me. You are and always will be a legend. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CokPGjIDzU — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) October 12, 2019

We won’t go into spoiler territory, but suffice to say Forster returns as Ed, the vacuum store owner who moonlights as a kind of underworld fixer. His character appeared on Breaking Bad only once, on the penultimate episode, in which he helps ferry Walter White to the middle of nowhere, so he can spend the rest of his life in a cabin that bears two (2) copies of Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium.

You’ll have to watch the movie to find out how Forster’s Ed figures in El Camino, which revolves around Paul’s Jesse Pinkman. And see if you can hold back your tears when he appears.

(Via Deadline)