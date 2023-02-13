The ‘Air’ Super Bowl Trailer Brings Together Ben Affleck And Matt Damon, And Michael Jordan (Kind Of)

Ever since they won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting, it’s been an event whenever Ben Affleck and Matt Damon work together. The pair are in multiple Kevin Smith movies (including his post-Clerks career highlight, Dogma) and The Last Duel, which rules. This year, they’re starring in another film based on real-life events, with slightly better hairdos.

Amazon has released a new trailer for Air, which stars Damon as Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight as they try to sign Michael Jordan to a shoe deal. Like in the first trailer, His Airness only appears from behind; he’s a “mythic figure hovering above the movie and never seen,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. You probably know how this story plays out. The fun is seeing Affleck and Damon together again, the great Viola Davis as MJ’s mother, and the retro fashion.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Air, which also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, and Chris Tucker, will be released by Amazon Studios on April 7.