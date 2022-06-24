A flavorful, stylish pair is gassing up for the road trip comedy 80 For Brady. Guy Fieri and Billy Porter will feature in the film about four best pals (played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field) who trek to Super Bowl LI for the championship-winning quarterback. The cast also includes Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Sally Kirkland, Jimmy O. Yang, Sara Gilbert, and more. There’s no word yet on who Porter plays, but Fieri cameos as himself, and presumably they’re both a part of the ensemble of weirdos that the quartet means on the road. Bonus points to the film if Fieri and Porter appear together as best friends launching a cooking show that every single human on earth would binge.

The film, directing by indie producer and WeCrashed actor Kyle Marvin, has already wrapped filming, but doesn’t currently have a release date. It is, however, being produced by Tom Brady himself, who also plays a 5-years-younger version of himself. The film is based on a true story, with Marvin and co-writer Michael Covino rewriting a script from Booksmart’s Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. Be on the lookout for the Paramount film soon. Maybe Brady will have retired and unretired a few more times by then.

