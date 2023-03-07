Bobby Farrelly On The Sweet Sincerity Of His New Film, ‘Champions’

It’s been nine years since Bobby Farrelly has directed a movie, 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To, which he co-directed with his brother, Peter. (When I spoke to Peter for 2018’s Green Book, he did mentioned that Bobby had stepped away to spend time with his family after the death of Bobby’s son.) It’s weird now watching the movies these two are directing separately. There’s always been an sincere and sweet undertone to the Farrelly brothers’s movies. When they are at their best is when we truly love the characters. And watching Champions, this is a movie brimming with heart and sincerity. And it seems pretty obvious, now, that this trait in the duo’s movies comes from Bobby. (Bobby does not disagree.)

Bobby Farrelly knows what you’re probably thinking of when you hear “One half of the Farrelly brothers directs a movie about special needs kids playing on a basketball team.” He admits there’s not much he can do about that, but those misconceptions are ill-advised. This topic has been something close to Farrelly’s heart for a long time and, as stated earlier, this is a very sincere and sweet film.

Woody Harrelson plays Marcus a development league assistant basketball coach in Iowa that gets fired from the team for getting in an altercation during a game, then gets thrown in jail for drunk driving. The judge sentences him to community service, coaching a basketball team for special needs kids. As you might expect, Marcus learns a little bit more about himself than he bargained for. There’s no great plot surprise in Champions, it’s just an old-fashioned, feel-good comedy that we don’t really ever see in theaters anymore.

Ahead, Farrelly explains what it’s like finally directing a movie without his brother. And, speaking of his brother, he tells us what it was like when Peter directs his first movie without Bobby and wins an Oscar. The way Bobby sees it, since Peter also owns a Razzie award, those two things cancel each other out.

I got very emotional during this movie and I wasn’t expecting that.

Well, that’s great. You know what, I cried making it once or twice. We have these ten actors in it, all with varying degrees of intellectual disabilities and many of whom had never acted before and just working with them was so much fun. The whole crew, it was magical. It’s like at the beginning everyone was a little walking on eggshells around each other. We didn’t know what our limitations were, if any. And everyone was just … we didn’t know what to expect. Well, by the end of the shoot, every single person on the crew was a fast friend with everyone else. We were all together. And you realized too, that none of these actors – even though they had never acted before – none of them held us back in any way whatsoever. They were as good as I could have possibly have as a director. And it was just so much fun working with them and telling this story. And it was a joy.

I know your history with hiring special needs people and how much this means to you. But were you at all worried that when people hear, “One of the Farrelly brothers is doing a movie about special needs kids playing basketball,” they might think this a movie made in bad faith?

Well, there will be some people who probably will still think that. There’s nothing I can do about that. I just have to be able to sleep with myself. The way I can sleep with myself is if I know that people that are actually in this world – that have either children or brothers or siblings with intellectual disabilities – if they like it, I’m happy. Because they’re the ones – and people with intellectual disabilities themselves – if they’re happy, I’m happy. And if they weren’t happy, I would be devastated because I would’ve felt like I did them wrong. And I never wanted to do that. Okay. So it’s them. It’s the people at the Special Olympics. It’s the people that run organizations like Best Buddies and things like that. If they’re happy with how we portray everything, then I’m happy. And they are happy. So I can only care so much about what people think who haven’t seen the movie or projecting what it’s about.

Also, you made a comedy that’s actually going to be a movie theaters. It doesn’t happen very often anymore.

No. Comedy’s kind of been on hiatus the last few years. And it’s too bad, too, because more than ever we need to laugh, right? Our society’s like, laughter’s good. It is good. Particularly if it’s laughter that comes from the right place. And this movie does, this is not a movie where we’re laughing at anyone.

No, absolutely not.

And we’re laughing at circumstance and things like that. And so, I don’t know. I hope that comedy makes a full rebound and I think it will actually, because people are starving for it.

How did you like directing alone? I think this is the first time, right? I know Peter’s done two.

I’ve directed some things alone, but in the TV world. And I’ve shot some commercials and stuff like that. So I have worked alone. But in a project like this, a 40-day shoot, it is a little daunting. I’ve had such a great career working with my brother and what we bring to each other is a different point of view. And also, if we see something the same way, it gives us confidence that we’re doing it right. Sometimes you’re wondering … you just question. And so when you have someone right next to you that you know has the exact same goal in mind, which is to make a good movie or something, and you can trust each other’s opinion, that’s huge.