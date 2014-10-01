Please Enjoy These Pop Culture Halloween Costumes That Won’t Break The Bank

The house from Up made with cardboard, craft paper, and balloons by Andrea Antoni. [via]

Earlier today we rounded up some geeky Halloween costumes which are relatively inexpensive to make, and in previous years we rounded up some pop culture costumes here and here. But there are more costume ideas where those came from, and this time we’re turning our attention to pop culture characters and movies.

Here are another 25 costumes of varying degrees of difficulty, all unified in being creatively executed and instantly recognizable to many. Ready? OH YEAH.

The Grady Sisters (The Shining) photographed by SuperSweetSauce.

“My 8 year old wanted to be Chief Brody from Jaws for Halloween. I believe we nailed it.” — bananacow

OH YEAH! [via]

If you can look like Johnny Depp, be Johnny Depp. [via]

Tippi Hedren in Hitchcock’s The Birds photographed by Chris.

Boo (Monsters Inc.) costume made by duck_duck_grayduck.

Gremlinbd made this Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.) costume for his son. Pictures of the building process here.

The Black Knight (Monty Python and the Holy Grail) cosplayed by butascratch, photographed by ranman12953.

Ken and Barbie (Toy Story 3) cosplayed by RossECobb and Sootydragon, photographed by Trueogre.

“Much costume. So creative.” — Nathan Rupert

The littlest Hulk Hogan photographed by GreenWigz.