Here’s A Synopsis Of ‘Civil War’ That Won’t Spoil The Movie For You

Sometimes the best part about a buzzy and mysterious new movie is not knowing what you’re getting yourself into. Could there be a freak decapitation within the first act of the movie? Maybe! You never know.

With Alex Garland’s Civil War, the intensive military imagery might be alarming, but there is more to the story than the excessive gun use. The film takes place in a near-future America where a group of journalists race to Washington D.C. amid a violent conflict taking place on American soil. Here is a brief synopsis:

From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

While the film is shrouded in mystery, Garland hopes the film sparks conversation. “My hope is that I make something which is compelling and engaging, but the product of that is some kind of conversation,” he recently told IndieWire. Garland added, “The film is trying to function a bit like the reporters in the story, so it’s just showing something within a window of time.”

A24’s Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman. The movie hist theaters on April 12.