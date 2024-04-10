Indie favorite A24 is entering a new era with Civil War.

Directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation), the film follows a team of military-embedded journalists as they drive across a fractured America in the hopes of interviewing the president before the rebel factions storm the White House. Along the way, there’s big action-packed set pieces, a lot of bloodshed, and one very tense scene with Jesse Plemons. Civil War is easily A24’s biggest movie to date — and also it’s most expensive, with a reported budget of $50 million. That’s roughly double the cost of the studio’s two Best Picture winners, Moonlight and Everything Everything All at Once. The bet seems to have paid off: Civil War has a 90 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch the final trailer above.

“My hope is that I make something which is compelling and engaging, but the product of that is some kind of conversation,” Garland told IndieWire. He added, “The film is trying to function a bit like the reporters in the story, so it’s just showing something within a window of time.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Civil War, which stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman, opens in theaters (including IMAX screens) on April 12. But you can buy the merch now.