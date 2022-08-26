For the third year in a row, Dish Network is looking for someone to numb their butts and raise their heartrates for the sake of science and $1,300. They’re looking for someone to take on the Stephen King Scream Job, tackling 13 of the horror God’s films and living to tell the tale.

And, unlike most job listings these days, this one lists the payrate. From their announcement:

“Movie buff? Scaredy cat? Adrenaline junkie? All of the above? This job is not for the faint of heart, but it could be for you. The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track their experience. They could even share their scares on social media and vlog every time they jump out of their seats. . . We also want to know everything about your experience. You will track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You’ll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them. You’ll even log your sleep—if you can sleep.”

So it’s part movie marathon, part social media chronicle with a little dose of medical monitoring thrown in for good measure. Not a bad gig.

Whoever gets the job will be watching Carrie, Christine, Creepshow, Cujo, Doctor Sleep, Firestarter, It (both parts), Misery, The Mist, Pet Sematary, Salem’s Lot, and The Shining. If you want to earn money for doing something you were already planning on doing, get in your application by September 16th.