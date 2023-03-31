Thanks in large part to the expectations set up by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s hard to know whether you should get up out of your seat once the end credits start rolling on a movie — or wait and see if there’s any post-credits action that might add to your overall enjoyment of a film.

While Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is not a part of the MCU, it’s undoubtedly the kind of movie where you might expect to find secret shout-outs, Easter eggs, and perhaps a post-credits scene or two. If you’re wondering if that is indeed the case with the new film, The Digital Fix reports that: yes, you’ll want to stay seated.

GameRevolution shared even more about this bonus content (in case you want to know what you’re in for). According to the site, the extra scene pops up in the middle of the final credits (not the end), and doesn’t do anything as important as tease a sequel or relay any key piece of intel. Instead, writes GameRevoution:

“[It] is a throwback to the earlier events of the movie, which we won’t discuss in too much detail. Basically, there’s a reanimated corpse, who can only rest once he has been asked a question. However, he is alone, and seemingly forever waiting for that question to come. It’s a funny scene, but not one that is essential to the overall enjoyment of the movie.”

While there was some trepidation about how the iconic RPG would translate to the big screen, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is proving to be a hit with both critics and audiences alike.

(Via The Digital Fix)