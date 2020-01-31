The Rundown: The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Is Completely Out Of Control

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items could vary, as could the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday, and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — None of this is a complaint

As with any discussion involving the Fast & Furious franchise, it’s best to start at the beginning. Way back at the start. In 2001, to be specific, when the first movie was released, when Dominic Toretto lived a simple life of wrenching on cars and winning local street races and stealing DVD players. It’s been said plenty, often by me, but it’s still as wild as a sack of hornets that the franchise that started there is where it is now, with Oscar-winning actresses playing anarchist cyberterrorists who are hellbent on stealing nuclear submarines, and secret government agencies with unlimited budgets recruiting our beloved racing felons to save the world. When these movies introduced Ludacris a full six movies ago (soon to be seven movies ago), he was a Miami mechanic who occasionally officiated jet ski races. He’s now one of the world’s premier computer hackers. Jason Statham is in these movies and his mother is played by Helen Mirren. Mark my words, before this franchise comes to a close, at least one character will venture to outer space.

This is all necessary to remember every now and again, just for perspective, because it drives home the lunacy of the present. Where we have a ninth movie on the way. Where the chronology of the whole operation has been twisted into a greasy pretzel. Where, as I type this, we are all a matter of hours away from an hour-long primetime network television special, featuring musical guests and a raucous crowd, in Miami, on Super Bowl weekend, all leading up to the release of the newest film’s trailer.

I cannot possibly stress this in strong enough terms: this is real. This is happening. It’s called The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest and it will air tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC. Here are some bullet points reprinted word-for-word from the press release, which I usually prefer to avoid doing but will make an exception for here to help you grasp the sincerity of everyone involved.

The special will feature the world premiere of the film’s much-awaited trailer

Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos will host. Global superstars Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris are set to perform

The performances are part of a Fan Festival taking place in Miami on January 31 to celebrate the upcoming film, arriving in theaters on May 22

There will be special appearances by franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Nathalie Emmanuel, as well as newcomer to the “Fast & Furious” family, John Cena, and director Justin Lin

The event is sponsored by Dodge, Xfinity, IMAX and Castrol Edge.

Two things jump out here.

The first is that the Fast & Furious franchise has essentially went ahead and created its own single night version of Comic-Con. That’s what is going on here. The only difference is that, instead of thousands of nerds flocking to San Diego to wait in lines and see their favorite actors discuss the finer points of their favorite comic heroes, it’s hundreds of attractive lunkheads flocking to Miami Beach to grind on each other for an hour between speeches from Vin Diesel. I mean this with no disrespect lobbed toward either group. I can be both a nerd and a lunkhead. It is pretty incredible, though, in a kind of “this seems normal enough until you think about the context of it all for more than 10 seconds” way. There’s a non-zero chance this becomes a yearly event. Think about that.

The second thing is that it is absolutely flabbergasting that Pitbull is not involved with this in some form. It’s got everything Pitbull loves: Miami, a party, corporate sponsorships, etc. I read the bullet points three times to make sure I didn’t miss his name. There’s always next year.

In conclusion, please try to explain all of this to someone who has never seen a single Fast & Furious movie. Just keep talking until you’re done, even as they start looking at you like you’ve lost your mind. A little treat for you.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — GOGGINS

You know how sometimes you’ll be just scooting along in your life, perfectly content with the way things are and blind to a potentially obvious way to improve them, when suddenly you stumble across two sentences so magnificent that you have no idea how you’ve survived a single second of your previously worthless life without the thing they describe? Maybe not. Maybe that’s just me. In any event, please enjoy this description of the upcoming movie Fatman.

Fatman centers on a neglected and precocious 12-year-old who hires an unorthodox hitman to kill Santa Claus after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. [Walton] Goggins will star as Skinnyman, the eccentric, sharp-shooting hitman who works at a toy store.

Walton Goggins, Boyd Crowder and Baby Billy Freeman himself, in a movie titled Fatman, playing an eccentric hitman named Skinnyman, who works at a toy store and is hired to kill Santa by a preteen brat. Yes, this will work. All of it. Even the thing about Mel Gibson playing Santa, which is also a thing that’s happening in this movie and is something that might normally give me pause due to… [gestures in the general direction of the previous 15 years], because, I mean, did you read those sentences? Walton Goggins is a hitman who is hired to kill Santa. There is no conceivable set of circumstances in which I do not see this movie.

The only thing I truly dislike about this is that this movie wasn’t made five years ago so I could have seen it more than once by now and maybe even rent it again tonight after I watch that Fast & Furious trailer. I’m a simple man, ladies and gentlemen. I like fast cars and defeating cyberanarchists and assassins hunting Santa. And the picture at the top of this section. That’s pretty good, too.

ITEM NUMBER THREE — Oink for your, uh, cheeseburgers?

Perhaps, if you were watching the Grammys this past Sunday, you heard a familiar, gravelly, intimidating voice pop up during the commercial breaks to tell you about cheeseburgers. “Hmm,” you thought, I imagine, “why does it feel like this voice should be yelling profanity at me? And why do I feel this near-irresistible urge to call up my boy Swiggy to dedicate a terrible rap song to the man responsible for it?”

Well, I think this explains it.