The year is 2024. Joe Biden is running against a Republican ticket of Matt Gaetz / Marjorie Taylor Greene and third-party candidate Joe Rogan to become a two-term president. America is divided, even more than it is now; also, Taco Bell took away the Crunchwrap Supreme, leading to riots in the streets. Can anyone unite the country? Yes: Anya Taylor-Joy wrecking sh*t in a death-mobile.

Deadline reports that the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel movie, Furiosa, has been pushed from June 23, 2023, to Memorial Day 2024. The cast includes Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa, the character originated by Charlize Theron, as well as Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in unknown roles. Tom Hardy is unlikely to return, but I will allow production to use the original Doof Wagon after I buy it at an auction later this month:

George Miller’s Furiosa will be Australia’s biggest ever, and is prepping for a South Wales shoot next year. The production will inject at least $350 million AUD into the local economy and create 850 jobs. Miller wrote the story and produces with Doug Mitchell.

Warner Bros. also announced that a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot, starring Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie, Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, and William Sadler, will open on September 9, 2022. But considering it — nor Avatar 3, which is also scheduled to come out in 2024 — doesn’t feature a single maniac in red pajamas shredding a flame-throwing guitar, I’m inherently less interested.

(Via Deadline)