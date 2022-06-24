George Miller has an entirely unique filmography. After directing three gritty and violent Mad Max movies and the best segment in the Twilight Zone: The Movie, he made: a talking pig movie that was nominated for Best Picture; a “nutso” sequel to the talking pig movie; an animated film about dancing penguins; another dancing penguin movie for children; and Mad Max: Fury Road, arguably the best movie of the 2010s.

Fury Road could have been the remarkable capper to an unpredictable career, but the 77-year-old has a new movie coming out this year, Three Thousand Years of Longing, in which Idris Elba plays a genie, and he’s also working on Furiosa, a prequel to Fury Road centered on Imperator Furiosa. The younger version of the character made famous by Charlize Theron will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy; the film also stars Chris Hemsworth.

Warner Bros. has released the synopsis for Furiosa, which you can read below:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

“Warlord Dementus” instantly ranks in the top 10 of Best Mad Max Names, along with Toecutter, the Lord Humungus, and Rictus Erectus.

Furiosa is expected to come out on May 24, 2024.

