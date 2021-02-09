Maybe I’m crazy, but I enjoy it when actors from television shows I like are in a movie together. Happily, a dark comedy about a long-time couple that learns their friends are resentful of their love (also, there’s a corpse), stars Community‘s Joel McHale and Halt and Catch Fire‘s Kerry Bishé. We’re off to a great start, even if I’m angry about Bishé not winning an Emmy for her performance on the AMC series all over again.

The Happily cast also includes Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill, every good show and movie ever), Paul Scheer (The League), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), Shannon Woodward (Raising Hope), Jon Daly (Kroll Show), Natalie Zea (Justified), and Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation). This is one “Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris reprising their roles as Nick and Winston” announcement away from being my dream cast.

Here’s more:

Happily centers on a married couple (Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé) that have been together for 14 years. Their honeymoon phase never ended and they are still strongly in love with each other. When they discover that all their friends are resentful of their constant public displays of affection, they begin to question the loyalty of everyone around them. Then, a visit from a mysterious stranger thrusts them into an existential crisis, leading to a dead body, a lot of questions and a very tense couples’ vacation with a group of friends who may not actually be friends at all.

Happily, which was written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski and co-produced by Jack Black, comes out on digital on March 19.