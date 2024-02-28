Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, especially when you’re hoping to replace The Shawshank Redemption as the top-rated movie on IMDb.

For what feels like forever, the 1994 prison drama starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman has been number one on the movie database’s “Top 250 Movies” list, as voted on by users. Over 2.9 million people have given Shawshank a rating of 9.3 out of 10 stars. It’s one of only seven films with a 9 or above; the others are The Godfather (9.2 — 2 million votes), The Dark Knight (9.0 — 2.8 million votes), The Godfather Part II (9.0 — 1.4 million votes), 12 Angry Men (9.0 — 856,000 votes), Schindler’s List (9.0 — 1.4 million votes), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (9.0 — 2 million votes).

But has a new film replaced The Shawshank Redemption at the top of the list?

The Daily Mail reports that Dune: Part Two “has a 9.4 rating on IMDb from viewers who went to an early screening of the Sci-Fi epic on Sunday, along with a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.” Impressive! And Dune: Part Two does look like a masterpiece. But that rating will likely drop.

The first Dune has an 8.0 with 769,000 votes. Let’s say Dune: Part Two gets bumped up to 8.5 (currently, it doesn’t have enough ratings to appear on the film’s page, so there’s no “official” score). That would place it between the 20s and 50s on the canonical list. Could Dune: Part Two still end The Shawshank Redemption‘s reign? Sure. But more likely, it will have to settle for being one of the highest-rated movies ever on IMDb, not the highest rated.

(Via the Daily Mail)