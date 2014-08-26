The Honest Trailer For ‘Ghostbusters’ Arrives Just In Time For Ghostbusters Day

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ghostbusters Day is this Thursday, so Screen Junkies dropped a timely new Honest Trailer about “the classic paranormal comedy that launched one really disappointing sequel. Maybe two…” Yeah, they’re still planning another sequel even though Harold Ramis died, although the reboot may be an all-female ghostbusting team.

Check it out above to reflect on a time before Dan Aykroyd went all batsh*t, when the adversaries were vain and dickish in a way only ’80s movie adversaries could be, and when Eddie Murphy held so much sway they nearly wrote Ernie Hudson out of the movie when he replaced Murphy. Despite all that, Bill Murray has remained consistently fantastic.

Via Screen Junkies