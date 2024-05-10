I’m usually skeptical of stories about horror movies making theatergoers puke (it’s a little too convenient as an effective-if-dubious marketing tool), but I’m willing to suspend my disbelief for In a Violent Nature. It looks that scary.

The IFC Films slasher from director Chris Nash, which is uniquely told from the perspective of the killer rather than the victims, reportedly made audience members “gasp and even vomit” during a screening at the Chicago Critics Film Fest. See if you can handle In a Violent Nature in the trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way.

In a Violent Nature, which stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor, opens in theaters on May 31.

Below, you’ll find neat retro “lobby cards” for the movie.