The Suicide Squad
Warner Bros.
Movies

‘The Suicide Squad’ Enthusiasts Can’t Believe The Film Got Snubbed For Multiple Categories At The Oscars

by: Twitter

With the nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards out in the wild, fans of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are not happy that the film was snubbed for Best Visual Effects while Marvel films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings made the cut. Despite all of its impressive outfits, The Suicide Squad was also snubbed in the Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling categories.

As for which films did make the cut for Best Visual Effects, here’s the full list from the Academy:

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

While most, if not all, of the The Suicide Squad fan reactions agree that Dune definitely deserved its nomination, there’s obviously some animosity over seeing the two Marvel movies make the cut. As for Free Guy‘s inclusion, well, that’s a head-scratcher.

Here are some of the reactions below:

While The Suicide Squad may have been snubbed at the Academy Awards, the film’s legacy continues to live on despite attempts to paint it as a disaster because of its disappointment at the box office. (In the film’s defense, it had a duel theatrical and streaming release that hit as the Delta variant was surging pandemic cases over the summer.) The spinoff series Peacemaker starring John Cena is currently streaming on HBO Max and has been dominating streaming charts as well as getting rave reviews.

So, yeah, The Suicide Squad might not be getting Academy love, but fans and streaming audiences are clearly loving Gunn’s spin on the DC Extended Universe.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×