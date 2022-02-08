With the nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards out in the wild, fans of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are not happy that the film was snubbed for Best Visual Effects while Marvel films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings made the cut. Despite all of its impressive outfits, The Suicide Squad was also snubbed in the Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling categories.

As for which films did make the cut for Best Visual Effects, here’s the full list from the Academy:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

While most, if not all, of the The Suicide Squad fan reactions agree that Dune definitely deserved its nomination, there’s obviously some animosity over seeing the two Marvel movies make the cut. As for Free Guy‘s inclusion, well, that’s a head-scratcher.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Nanaue and Starro VFX in The Suicide Squad ALONE clears any competitor except DUNE. pic.twitter.com/O4fTXh953C — phoenix (@margotharls) February 8, 2022

The Suicide Squad deserves a Visual effects and Makeup nomination. Disappointing asf. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/JEcP8a3Is8 — ZR (@ZakReckless) February 8, 2022

Spider man no way home nominated for an Oscar for vfx and not the suicide squad? I can't believe this shit — Batman (@owlkapatha) February 8, 2022

The Suicide Squad had the best practical effects of the last year, Oscar makes me sleepy😴😴 https://t.co/UyLnbmCVYZ — Sr.Milagre🤩 (@OTalDoJoo4) February 8, 2022

But why was The Suicide Squad snubbed?! 😭 This is my villain origin story. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/6iCQNsjPmw — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 8, 2022

I find it hilarious that 2016’s suicide squad won an Oscar and the far superior 2021 film got shut out this year — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚊𝚣𝚊𝚛📚🎬 (@TheChrisSalazar) February 8, 2022

Very sad that not only did they not include The Suicide Squad in the visual effects category at the Oscars, they also removed it from the hair and makeup nominations. Although they do not give the merits that they deserve to this film. I will continue to love her pic.twitter.com/m0WPwVRXaM — Peacemaker…what a joke🕊️🦅 (@EdwardChaseII) February 8, 2022

How did FREE GUY get a Best Visual Effects Oscars nomination over THE SUICIDE SQUAD? The Visuals in The Suicide Squad are some of the best I've seen. Some shots in TSS with King Shark and even Starro look Lifelike, Vs Ryan Reynold's face being pasted on a Large Body. Outrageous! pic.twitter.com/P9xKWq9xTx — Snyder_Junkie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Snyder_Junkie) February 8, 2022

While The Suicide Squad may have been snubbed at the Academy Awards, the film’s legacy continues to live on despite attempts to paint it as a disaster because of its disappointment at the box office. (In the film’s defense, it had a duel theatrical and streaming release that hit as the Delta variant was surging pandemic cases over the summer.) The spinoff series Peacemaker starring John Cena is currently streaming on HBO Max and has been dominating streaming charts as well as getting rave reviews.

So, yeah, The Suicide Squad might not be getting Academy love, but fans and streaming audiences are clearly loving Gunn’s spin on the DC Extended Universe.