I hated La La Land. The entire time I sat in the theater, trying to enjoy the sounds of Ryan Gosling mumbling his way through the movie’s thin plot while a man behind me snored and a woman to my side loudly beeped every ten seconds because she was connected to a breathing apparatus, all I wanted to do was go home.
I wanted to go home so badly, in fact, that I asked my husband if he’d like to leave three times. I asked him during the scene in which Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling soar through the sky for three glorious seconds; I asked him again when Ryan Gosling — the white savior of jazz — walked up to a black couple on some pier or other and graciously gave them permission to dance as he sang; and I asked to leave once more as the movie faded from colorful to monochromatic — we get it, thank you — and Emma Stone tried to achieve her dreams one last time before having to decide whether Hollywood was really for her.
I was all set to hate La La Land for life. But, boy oh boy do I love the soundtrack.
“save for John Legend who appears for about ten minutes looking like he’d rather be anywhere else”
What the fuck are you talking about? Legend has been traveling with the cast & crew to all the awards shit, and he’s eating it up and seems genuinely proud of the movie.
I thought the same thing.
Why is this titled ‘In Defense…’ I have literally not seen anyone criticise the soundtrack. Is it possible that perhaps you just used discussing the music as a vehicle for laying out everything you hated about the film?