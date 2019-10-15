Disney is good ways into their mad plan to film live-action remakes of their 50-or-so animated classics, and they have so many in the pipe that the next one, a revamp of 1955’s Lady and the Tramp, won’t even hit theaters. Instead, it will be one of the main centerpieces of Disney+ when the streamer bows in less than a month. And while some are a little concerned that this may prove the company’s live-action remakes don’t always make sense, Disney is so confident in their latest product that the film’s new trailer shows a taste of the original’s most iconic scene.

That’s right: It’s the one where our two dog lovers eat spaghetti. Granted, this is the exact scene the naysayers and chuckleheads seized upon when the remake — which appears to retain the original’s early 20th century setting — got its first poster. Perhaps the idea of a human waiter in an Italian restaurants playing love songs for two canines eating food that probably won’t sit well with their dog digestive tracks only makes sense when animated?

Well, nuts to that, says the trailer, which doubles down on the sight of the Tessa Thompson-voiced cocker spaniel making googly-eyes over a meatball with the Justin Theroux-voiced Schnauzer mix. This live-action take even appears to include more live-action humans, from Kiersey Clemons to Thomas Mann to Yvette Nicole Brown to F. Murray Abraham. Meanwhile the ever-euphonious Sam Elliott gets to voice a mutt.

The new Lady and the Tramp — which was co-written by indie darling and “mumblecore” pioneer Andrew Bujalski, of last year’s top shelf Support the Girls and the nutso Computer Chess — will bow the same day its home streamer does, namely November 12. Will it take heed the sharp critique it received in Whit Stillman’s The Last Days of Disco?

(Via EW)