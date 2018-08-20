Getty Image

From Pottersville, the “weirdest Christmas movie ever,” to watching the Academy Awards telecast on mute while sitting alone in a Chicago dive bar, actor Michael Shannon is truly one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic personalities. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in the upcoming September issue of Playboy, in which the star of The Shape of Water and other notable films went to great lengths to explain his disdain for President Donald Trump. He also made sure, repeatedly, that the interviewer (and the readers) knew that he would never portray Trump under any circumstances in anything basically because Trump’s the world’s worst person.

Per Entertainment Weekly‘s transcription of the Playboy interview (which is not yet online in its full form), Shannon simply answers “no” when asked about playing Trump. When the suggestion is made that “Trump struggles with demons,” the actor rails against the prospect wholeheartedly:

“He’s having a blast! Are you f*cking kidding me? That guy is having so much fun… He’s having the time of his f*cking life. He doesn’t even have to work. All the hard work that most people have to do to be president of the United States, he just fucking skipped all that. The f*cking guy doesn’t even know what’s in the Constitution. He doesn’t have any grasp of history or politics or law or anything. He’s just blindfolded throwing darts at the side of a bus.”

In an immediate follow-up, the interviewer then asked Shannon if he is at least curious about what “is going through [Trump’s] head at 4 a.m. as he’s lying in bed and staring at the ceiling.” Again, the actor spoke his mind:

“He’s probably thinking ‘I want some f*cking p*ssy.’ I don’t know. I’m not going to remotely contemplate the notion that Trump is capable of deep reflection… In any form! It doesn’t happen. F*ck that guy. When he’s alone with his thoughts, he’s not capable of anything more complex than ‘I want some p*ssy and a cheeseburger. Maybe my wife will blow me if I tell her she’s pretty.'”

This isn’t the first time Shannon’s gone hard on Trump and the people who support him. In a 2016 interview with Metro, Shannon encouraged people to essentially disown family members who support the president.

“No offense to the seniors out there,” he said in the Metro interview. “My mom’s a senior citizen…but if you’re voting for Trump, it’s time for the urn….F*ck ’em. You’re an orphan now. Don’t go home. Don’t go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Don’t talk to them at all. Silence speaks volumes.”

Trump has yet to respond to Shannon on Twitter, his preferred method of communication, though it’s a sure bet it will happen should Fox & Friends decide to run a segment on it this week.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)