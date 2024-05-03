Disney’s live action version of The Lion King hit theaters in 2019, and while it was more or less the same as the animated version (but with less color contrast), the sequel will go in-depth on the origin story of Mufasa and his pride. The star-studded flick is directed by Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins and also promises new music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, so there will be at least one song stuck in your head after you exit the theater. Here is everything else we know about the upcoming flick.

While many people might agree that we don’t need another ultra-realistic CGI rendering of The Lion King because it begins to look less like a story of hope and more like that Idris Elba movie where he gets stalked by a giant lion , if you look beyond that, there is an interesting story here! Even if it is just Hamlet with fuzzy animals.

Plot

Unlike The Lion King 2, or the superior The Lion King 1 1/5, this upcoming installment will act as both a prequel and a (slight) sequel to the 2019 version, telling the story of how the powerful Mufasa went from just a cute lil’ lion cub to the most powerful leader in the animal kingdom.

Of course, we can’t have a fun animal tale (or tail) without some silly commentary from the comic relief, Timon and Pumbaa. Here is the official plot description:

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Cast

The cast brings back Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Beyoncé as Nala. Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter will make her film debut as Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala.

The cast also includes Aaron Pierre as Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the mysterious Taka who treats the young Mufasa as a brother (OG Lion King fans know how this plays out).

Mufasa: The Lion King also stars Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe, and Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi.