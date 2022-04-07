It’s only been less than five years since the Fifty Shades franchise wrapped up, though, in pandemic times, that feels like a whole decade. Still, the “erotic fan fiction-turned-blockbuster” demographic has been wildly underrepresented, that is, until now!

Perhaps you remember Netflix’s controversial erotic thriller 365 Days since it sat on the Netflix Top 10 for some time in 2020. Well, Netflix knows what to do when they make a hit: make another one, that nobody really asked for but will probably be a huge hit anyway. Now, the trailer is here, and it looks like it has the same exact premise as the first one.

Titled 365 Days: This Day, the movie will catch up with the same protagonists as the first one, only now with more nudity and violence, now that they have a bigger budget. Based on the novels by Blanka Lipinska, the story is a classic tale of rich people, mysteries, and more sex.

As per the official description: “Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.”

The movie will land on Netflix on April 27th. Check out the steamy trailer above.