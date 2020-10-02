James Bond is going the way of the Marvel movie and getting the hell out of 2020.

In what’s sure to be a sign of things to come for the holiday movie season, MGM has officially pulled No Time to Die from its November release date and pushed Daniel Craig’s last 007 film all the way to Easter 2021. Via Deadline:

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year,” said the studio in a statement.

As Deadline notes, No Time to Die was the first movie to abandon its original release date in early March as the coronavirus became a global pandemic. This latest move will now see the movie delayed an entire year, given it was supposed to come out during Easter 2020. However, No Time to Die is in good company. In late September, Marvel delayed Black Widow yet again, along with its upcoming film slate. After Disney clearly didn’t like what it was seeing in the box office projections, Black Widow and Eternals will also have been delayed a full year if/when they’re released in 2021.

With No Time to Die making a jump, all eyes will be on Warner Bros. as it currently plans to release both Dune and Wonder Woman 1984 in December.

(Via Deadline)