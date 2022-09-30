After years of false starts, Robert Eggers will finally get to make his vampire movie. Deadline reports that Bill Skarsgard is attached to star in Nosferatu, the director’s fourth feature after The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, with Lily-Rose Depp as his co-star. They replaced Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy, who were previously attached to the project (although Styles was going to play a human character, not a vampire).

It turns out the only thing more horrifying than Skarsgard’s Pennywise the Clown is Styles’ dancing in Don’t Worry Darling.

In the new reimagining, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him… The pic now is set up at Focus Features, with Eggers directing and penning the script.

“It’s fallen apart twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie,” Eggers previously told IndieWire about Nosferatu, which he originally planned to make before The Northman. “I just wonder if [1922’s Nosferatu director F.W. Murnau’s] ghost is telling me, like, you should stop.” This promising update should shut Murnau’s ghost up for good. About time, I say.

If Skarsgard ends up dropping out, I know just the guy for the job:

