Rita Moreno is a legend. She’s one of only 19 members in the EGOT club with an Emmy for The Muppet Show (!), a Grammy for The Electric Company, an Oscar for West Side Story, and a Tony for The Ritz. The 92-year-old has been on the stage and screen for eight decades, and she hasn’t forgotten a single hater.

On a recent episode of The View, Moreno discussed her new film, The Prank, where she plays a mean teacher who gets falsely accused of murder by her fed-up students (can she win Oscar #2?). “I just thought, how am I going to play this terrible person? And I thought of all the women in my life — particularly in show business — who’d really been awful to me. All of these bitches,” she said about preparing for the movie. “I thought, I’m going to use all of the things that they did with me and my little Puerto Rican past, and that’s what I do. Boy was that fun!” When she was asked by one of the hosts to name names, Moreno replied, “Too many, unfortunately.”

Rita Moreno should run Hollywood for one day, just to see what happens. I think she would do a great job (and green light 12 more movies in the 80 for Brady-verse). You can watch The View clip below.

The Prank comes to theaters on March 15.

(Via People)