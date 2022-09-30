The world has waited too long to see the continued adventures of lovable magic scamps The Four Horsemen. Thankfully Now You See Me 3 is on course toward production with director Ruben Fleischer taking the helm. The CGI illusion-filled franchise will mark a Zombieland reunion for the filmmaker and stars Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson.

“There are three things in this world I absolutely love… Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and magic,” Fleischer said in a statement. “To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as rest of the incredible cast of the Now You See Me movies is a dream come true. I am a lifelong fan of heist movies – I love getting drawn in by the twists and the mystery where nothing is what it seems. And that’s even more true when the thieves are magicians – the opportunities are endless. Eric was able to unlock a fresh and exciting way into a new movie and fun new characters, so I’m excited to dig in even further.”

The Eric he’s talking about is screenwriter Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick), although Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride & Prejudice & Zombies) has been tapped to write the latest draft of the script. That means a full changeover of personnel behind the camera for Now You 3 Me. The first film was directed by Louis Leterrier, and the second — where they missed out on the opportunity to call it Now You Don’t — was directed by Jon Chu.

That speaks to the universality of the vibe these movies put out, but it will be interesting to see how Fleischer puts his spin on Now You S33 Me because he excels at infusing comedy into large-scale action adventure. With any luck, he and Grahame-Smith will be able to build a plot that makes even a single lick of sense.

