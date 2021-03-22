Rudy Giuliani had a pretty wild back end of 2020, spending much of his time clumsily trying to overturn the election for his client, former president Donald Trump. But even between the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle and the presser in which black goo melted down his head, there was this: He became the biggest part of the sequel to Borat. But we’re only now learning one big detail about the gotcha scene: He did everything he could to throw star Sacha Baron Cohen and team in jail.

As per Deadline, producer Monica Levinson broke the news at a Producers Guild of America panel, saying he called the cops on the makers of the hit mockumentary. “He claimed we were trying to extort him at the time, which — we didn’t ask for anything,” Levinson said. “He called all of his New York City cops and said extortion, which was a federal crime. Very smart to bring that up.”

The scene in question finds Giuliani unzipping his pants on a bed while in the presence of actress Maria Bakalova, who he thought to be 15 years old, all while cameras rolled. He received a Razzie nomination for his efforts, while Bakalova was this week nominated for an Oscar.

What Giuliani did actually succeed in doing was locking the Borat crew out of the hotel suite, forcing them to have to rent new equipment. Luckily they had already spirited the footage out of the room.

“That’s always out first,” Levinson explained. “We would hide tapes in our pants. There’s always ways to make sure we got out the data.”

Luckily not even the former mayor of New York City could get the city’s finest to bust them for doing something that was fully legal.

(Via Deadline)