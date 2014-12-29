Shake Your Ass And Watch This Supercut Of Dance Party Scenes From Movies

#Animal House #Supercuts
Features Editor
12.29.14 2 Comments

I was never the popular kid, so I didn’t have a lot of chances to make a booty shaking impression at parties in my teen years. That has continued into my adult years now that I hang with a crew that would be comfortable as extras in a Footloose prequel. Despite my dancer’s heart, rarest are the moments when I can bless the earth with the spectacle of my groove. Because of that, I both hate and adore the unrealistic coolness on display in big screen dance party scenes like the ones on display in this supercut of dance-filled scenes from films like Clueless, Animal House, my beloved PCU, Superbad, Bachelor Party, House Party, and others.

Go ahead, press play and enjoy yourself. I’ll be over here in the corner watching the Tom Hanks solo dance scene from Joe Versus The Volcano, because that’s what dancing is: a good song and the absence of people that will judge your soundborne spasticity.

Source: YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#Animal House#Supercuts
TAGSanimal houseBACHELOR PARTYDance Party Supercutshouse partyPCUSUPERBADSupercutsTHE BLING RINGwe can dance

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP