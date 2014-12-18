Here Are 7 Movies And TV Shows That Took Aim At North Korea Without Incident

North Korea is not a fan of television or cinema that has not been directly approved by their regime. In fact, just watching the South Korean version of All My Children can subject you to the mercy of a firing squad , and it’s not because dictator Kim Jong-un dislikes the program; he just believes there can be no replacement for Susan Lucci and all Lucci dissenters shall be properly disciplined!

As North Korea has gone ahead and cancelled The Interview (Christmas will be next), here’s a list of other shows and movies that “Great Successor” Kim Jong-un may want to unleash the hounds on. (Note: due to the many monikers that Mr. Supreme Galactic Master Chief has, please excuse my confusion regarding what to properly call him throughout this piece.)

World War Z

I’m torn abut whether or not Kim Jong-un would be upset by one of the developments in the cinematic version of Max Brooks’ World War Z. In the book and film, North Korea goes all radio silence when the infection begins spreading, but in Marc Forster’s adaptation of the book, it’s revealed the The Great Leader has enacted the ultimate, foolproof zombie deterrent: he’s removed all of the citizens’ teeth.

I think he’d be against the film because he’s so friggin’ insane that he’d actually do this, but he doesn’t want anyone to think he’d actually do it. The reason he’d like this film is the same: he’d actually do it.

Stealth

There’s one good reason for Kim Jong-un to hate this actioner starring failed leading man experiment Josh Lucas, and it’s because it reeks of stale farts, and not the kind that would so lovingly be appreciated if Jessica Biel were the perpetrator of such offenses. This bloated, big-budget mess features Biel’s character falling out of the sky and landing in North Korea, where she is hunted by the Korean People’s Army until Josh Lucas and his intelligent fighter jet sidekick come to the rescue.

Kim Jong-un does not like planes with brains. For one, it’s a phrase that rhymes, and any phrase that doesn’t rhyme with “Supreme Leader” is banned. And there is no “two” — because Mr. Optimal-Perfect-Human-Person does not appreciate successive integers.

The Big Bang Theory

Alleging that all North Koreans are spies interested in stealing our nuclear secrets is quite the stereotype, but it’s one that a season three episode of The Big Bang Theory — “The Staircase Implementation” — puts to use. In this one, Leonard Hofstadter gets involved with a North Korean woman, Joyce Kim (no relation to Mr. Dragonborn-Voltron-Galaxy-Sword-Trainer, right?), who is more interested in stealing his formula for rocket fuel than having a romantic interlude.