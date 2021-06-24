There’s a good chance one of your favorite performers is in The Harder They Fall. Netflix’s “new school Western” stars Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors as Nat Love, an outlaw “who hunts down those who trespass against him with no mercy.” He discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), is “being released from prison [so] he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge,” according to the official plot summary. His crew includes Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, and R.J. Cyler.

Elba’s Rufus Buck has a team of his own, including LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill and Regina King as “Treacherous” Trudy King, who “ain’t no nincompoop.” Rounding out the incredible cast is Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, and Delroy Lindo, who played Majors’ father in an Oscar-worthy performance in Da 5 Bloods.

Here’s more:

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.

The Harder They Fall premieres on Netflix and in theaters later this year.