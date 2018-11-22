Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nothing gold can stay, and remake money is too good to pass up which is why we’re getting a new version of The Lion King in 2019. Walt Disney Studios dropped a teaser trailer for The Lion King on Thanksgiving night, featuring some stunning visuals and a good dose of nostalgia to get you ready for next year’s reboot.

Eschewing the traditional animation that made the 1994 hit a vibrant classic, this version will feature life-like CGI and appears to follow the same plot as the original. That means lion cubs that look a little less cute, but a lot more real. The voiceover the trailer features is from James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa from the 1994 original.

The trailer featured some iconic shots from the original, which shows the animals of Mufasa’s kingdom gathering around castle rock to see Simba for the first time.