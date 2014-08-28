Review: Pierce Brosnan’s ‘The November Man’ Is Like Bourne With Balls, But No Brain

In The November Man, a spy flick from Bank Job director Roger Donaldson, you quickly get the sense that you’re watching an uncredited Bourne sequel, but with a few important improvements: Rated R, no shakey cam, and very few bland functionaries spouting expository buzzwords in front of banks of monitors. Hey, those are good improvements! Especially the rated-R part. It’s nearly impossible to overstate how much better an R-rated version of Bourne or James Bond would be. They’re movies that are already utilitarian, meant to scratch an itch more than they’re meant to be particularly inventive. Porn, basically. And if it’s already this naughty sort of guilty pleasure, why go half-assed on the naughtiness? To make sure we can show movies about constant air strikes and honeypots and assassinations to tweens? That’s much grosser than tits and swears if you ask me.
Anyway, all of this is to say: I like the idea. November Man stars Pierce Brosnan as Peter Devereaux, following him as he does spy stuff and sex stuff (an espionage a trois?) all over a number of picturesque central European locales – Belgrade, Montenegro, Lausanne. Heck, I could watch that all day, especially when everyone in the cast has such incredible eyebrows.
November Man‘s subtle-yet-important tweaks to the established formula are working perfectly at first, and for a while it really does feel like a more grown-up Bourne. That is, until about 40 minutes in, when you can all but hear the sound of the screenwriter’s check clearing and everyone involved completely stops caring. Oh-kay, money’s in the bank, time to wrap this thing up. Hmm, what if there was a scene where the hero Googles “where are the bad guys?”
The dialog, delivered graveliciously by Brosnan, Bracey, and a couple other eyebrow farmers, suddenly devolves from “our involvement in this Chechen false flag scheme could really be a political albatross” to “let her go!” and “if you hurt her I’ll kill you!”
Basically, the smart political thriller turns into a John Cena movie. Even the editor seems to be desperately stretching. One guy scrutinizes about 17 separate pictures of Pierce Brosnan with a little girl before reaching the epiphany that, dunt dunnn, Pierce Brosnan’s character has a daughter. Gee, buddy, you think? Pretty slow on the uptake there, especially for a spy.
The main plot is a mentor/protege conflict between now-rogue actor Brosnan and agency soldier Bracey. It’s compelling at first, with lots of taunting and bitchy phone threats, but by the third act we’re supposed to believe that these two career spies, whose entire lifestyle is built around having the moral flexibility to advance American interests, are suddenly willing to betray everything they’ve worked for up to that point to salvage a bromance. Then there’s a super creepy scene of Olga Kurylenko posing as a prostitute to catch the guy who raped her. There’s nothing wrong with it in theory, it just feels rushed, executed strangely, and her character, who’s already performing a dual honeypot/damsel in distress function, rather than seeming like the tough girl they were shooting for instead comes off kind of pathetic. It doesn’t help that she does some of the most awkward onscreen running I’ve seen since Angelina Jolie’s duck-footed knee chugging in Salt.
November Man had potential, but in the end it’s best as source material for an Olga-Kurylenko-running supercut. That someone so beautiful can still be such a spaz is more compelling than anything else.
GRADE: C-
I would rather watch Brosnan fumble his way through this than anything with Matt Damon or Daniel Craig.
Yep. When it comes to spy films, I’ll take suave sophistication over beefcake brooding every day of the week. Twice on Sundays.
More John Cena than John le Carré then? Apologies, eyebrows’d it quickly (on my way to the corner).
James Bond with actual female nudity, and a complete lack of cornball sideshow henchmen or ridiculous super weapons? shut up and take my money!!!!
You know, for once we agree on something. This was tantalizingly close to being that, and then it just got too stupid.
We’re not do different, you and I. Powers.
I got invited to see this, with no expectations. I agree completely with this review. It started out shockingly strong, and then just became a little watered down in the third act. I left calling it a “poor man’s Taken”.
You charmer.
Of all the things she could’ve absorbed from working with Tom Cruise, she chose running?
Brosnan has always struck me as almost the perfect post-Sean Connery British Male. I’ve never been able to put my finger on why the almost. Everything he does, I think “oh, he’ll be perfect for that”, yet his performance always seems just a hair out of true. This goes all the way back, for me, to Remington Steele. I loved that show, but even then, there was something not quite right about his character for me.
He’s not British. He’s Irish.
And Connery is Scottish.
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
Pick whichever entry you like. This is a case of being so right that you’re technically wrong.
There is a lot of “British-style proper gentleman badass” shared between the two of them, was the point I was making, which would have remained valid even if I wasn’t technically correct.
Uuuuuugh, can’t use two links. /sigh
And Connery is Scottish. That makes them both British. It does not, however, make them English. They share a measure of proper British Gentleman Badass, which was the point, but you knew that already.
[en.wikipedia.org]
There are many other ways that I’m technically correct, but you’ll have to look them up yourself, because the Uproxx commenting system is stuck in late 2003.
Ireland isn’t in the United Kingdom, Scotland is. Northern Ireland, where Brosnan isn’t from, would qualify as British but, again, Brosnan is Irish.
It’s ok, whether the Irish are part of the UK has never been a point of contention or anything ever in history. Might as well just call everyone British.
I love you @RillBomanowski
“are suddenly willing to betray everything they’ve worked for up to that point to salvage a bromance”
I think … Drew? one of the old guard who’s no longer around, anyway, was in the military, so maybe ask him if there’s something to what I’m about to say. A lot of the science fiction I read is written by people who have severed in one military or another. Consistently – at least in my head – they all at one point or another write something along the lines of “we didn’t fight for country, or for our general, or for the captain, we fight for the next guy over in the trench.”
Which is to say that I think it isn’t as unlikely as you think, particularly given their moral flexibility.
most of the science fiction I read was written by people who’ve also served in the military, not just severed in the military…
That was pretty awesome, thanks for the chuckle.
That’s just quality workmanship right there.
Would this have gotten a higher grade if Pierce Brosnan had been replaced by John Cena half way through the movie?
I’m going to see this. i’ve been waiting for this to come i’m a sucker for spy shlock
Yup. Spy Schlock and Heist Capers are pretty much my favorite kind of guilty pleasure junk food entertainment.
I’m going to start using, “John Cena movie” analogously more often.
Well crafted.
Say “Honeypot” again but slower this time.
I get that grey vs. grey morality, paranoia and personal betrayals are a staple of the genre, but have there been any recent espionage/secret agent movies where the hero doesn’t end up fighting an element of their own agency or a rogue former operative of some kind? Not trying to start any political arguments here, I’m genuinely curious.
Seems like it would be difficult to write an espionage thriller these days where the villains have no connection to the hero’s agency or government without being accused of jingoism (even if the main characters aren’t Americans) or hurting foreign market releases.
I suppose when you present the hero’s agency or department as genuinely good (if sometimes incompetent) it tends to feel more like a “cop” movie than a spy movie and you lose the whole “who can you trust” element.
Hmm, that’s interesting. I can’t think of any, but I’m not super familiar with the genre. It would be a great story, if it exists.
You’re looking for Superhero movies. Spy movies have always been about double-crosses and rogue elements of the established “good” side.
Also – you said “Jingoism” which is a a funny word that makes me think of Lars Ulrich.
I would agree, except even super hero movies seem to be moving in that direction (as in the Winter Soldier, which is arguably an espionage thriller with bigger set pieces). Basically from the moment that SHEILD appeared on the screen it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would end up fighting with themselves. It’s interesting that super secret agencies provide both the heroes and the villains now. They apparently exist to do battle with themselves.
I understand how recent events and political developments affect all of this (drone strikes, private military contractors, wire tapping scandals, etc.). I’m sure more than one person has written their thesis on “paranoia and the military industrial complex in post cold war film.” I’m just saying that it would be interesting to see a spy movie where no one goes rogue.
My other idea was to make a movie about a cop who always plays by the rules and solves a crime through his strict adherence to regulation and prompt completion of paperwork, so clearly I do not have the best understanding of genre conventions.
Olga-Kurylenko-running supercut
Let me say this in all caps to ensure you understand what I am saying:
I HAVE NO ISSUE WITH THIS. EVER.
I almost stopped reading half way through (because I prefer to see a movie, then read reviews). Skipped down to see C- and was all “whaa?” At any rate, still probably gonna go anyway; not much else out right now.
Although the movie had potential, I feel like they really took their time explaining some fairly important things. I was a little confused early on that guys that, for all we know, are on the same side are shooting at each other and have no knowledge of each other. They eventually explain it an hour later, but by then you’ve moved onto other things. Also, most of the “twists” were painfully telegraphed and felt phoned in.
