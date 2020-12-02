The Fast & Furious cast really is like “family,” in that they’re always complaining about each other. We dedicated an entire post to all the sh*t-talking in the Fast-verse, but the big two were (are?) The Rock vs. Vin Diesel (“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses”) and The Rock vs. Tyrese Gibson.

The GibsiHana founder sided with Diesel in the beefy beef, especially after The Rock got his own spin-off movie with Jason Statham, and wrote on Instagram, “Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster.” It’s impossible to explain every facet of the surprisingly complex feud, but don’t worry, things are now good between The Rock and Tyrese.

“Me and The Rock peaced up,” a Santa hat-wearing Gibson said on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz. “We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago. Yeah, we talked… It was great. What’s interesting about the Fast and the Furious is, it’s not about any of us individually. See, we’re like the U.N. at this point.” The United Nations should settle disagreements the same way as the Fast and Furious movies: whichever country’s leader successfully drives a car from one skyscraper to another skyscraper, wins. Still unexplained is why Tyrese referred to The Rock as “Dewayne,” however.

F9 comes out on May 28, 2021.