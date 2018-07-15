Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest potential blockbuster, Skyscraper, didn’t have that great of an opening weekend at the box office, that didn’t stop the actor from discussing other matters while promoting it. Like his apparent “feud” with his fellow Fast and the Furious franchise star Tyrese Gibson, which was supposedly exacerbated by The Rock’s franchise spin-off with Jason Statham, resulting in Fast 9‘s delay.

Johnson addressed it specifically while taking calls on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, when a caller asked him if he had spoken with Tyrese about the issue. “No, we haven’t talked at all,” he said, adding that there was “no need” to broach it with his co-star:

“That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I had been friends with Tyrese for a very long time,” Johnson said. “I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was pretty one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media. Apparently, he was going through some stuff, too, in his personal life. But, no, we haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would and, to me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

Meanwhile, Tyrese loosely responded to The Rock’s comments on Twitter. “Handsome guy with the muscles,” he said, tagging The Rock’s account in a post that basically turned into an ad for something else. Tyrese also included the curious hashtag #MyLipsAreSealedStudioOrders.

Hey @TheRock yeah you! Handsome guy with the muscles. When I see you were going to hug it out____ And of course rumor has it #VoltronTravel.com is killin it right now……… #MyLipsAreSealedStudioOrders — #VisionImplementor (@Tyrese) July 15, 2018

(Via Entertainment Weekly)