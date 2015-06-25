‘Trainwreck’ Is Judd Apatow’s Best Film And Amy Schumer Is Absolutely Perfect In It

On the way home after seeing Trainwreck this past Tuesday night, I saw a subway poster for the film advertising it as, “From the guy who brought you Bridesmaids.” I found this peculiar when you consider that the director of Trainwreck, Judd Apatow, has directed and/or written eight films since 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin, yet Bridesmaids isn’t one of those films. (Apatow produced Bridesmaids, which was directed by Paul Feig and written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo).
This got me to thinking about why Apatow – a name now synonymous with comedy films – didn’t have one of the film’s he’s actually directed used instead. Looking back at those four films, This Is 40 was interesting at times, but, granted, not a movie that jumps out at you as a “movie you love, so now see this one.” Funny People has been historically assigned to the “Well, it was nice to see Adam Sandler try” pile. Knocked Up has a very vocal chorus of detractors, accusing the film of being misogynistic (including, infamously, the film’s female lead). And The 40-Year-Old Virgin is now 10 years old and not really the same target audience as Trainwreck.
From a marketing standpoint, Bridesmaids makes a lot of sense – a movie liked by nearly everyone – but it feels a little disingenuous. To be honest, the only movie that Apatow has directed that would work in this situation is Trainwreck. The line used should be, “From the guy who brought you Trainwreck.” (I would be a terrible marketing person.) But, it does work in the context that Trainwreck is Apatow’s best film.
Trainwreck is also the first film Apatow has directed that he didn’t write; those duties went to its star, Amy Schumer. The Schumer/Apatow team is truly a remarkable thing to behold, apexing at precisely the right moment. For Schumer, her imprint on the world of popular culture seems to increase every day, to the point it might need to start being judged on a Richter Scale-type, jumps in magnitudes of 10 classification. Apatow, again, has his own empire, but really doesn’t have his signature movie. Trainwreck will now be both Apatow and Schumer’s signature movie.
Schumer plays Amy, a woman who we see had instilled at an early age the dangers of monogamy by her father (Colin Quinn). (We literally see this in a flashback that starts the film.) A good portion of Trainwreck’s opening minutes are spent with Amy as she drinks a lot and has a lot of sex. (I was going to use the word “dates” at first, but most of these encounters really aren’t dates. The whole point of this part of her story is that she enjoys booze and sex and has a hilarious disdain for most of the men she encounters. Her disdain for John Cena’s Steven creates some of the funniest moments in the film.)
On assignment for the magazine she works for, she meets nice guy Dr. Aaron Conners (Bill Hader), a surgeon who specializes in professional sports injuries. One of his patients is LeBron James, who has a fairly significant role in Trainwreck, playing LeBron James. (James will get a lot of deserved attention for this, but fellow NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire just might be his acting equal.) Amy boozes up Conners, sleeps with him, but then, later, starts to realize that she might actually like him.
I can’t think of anyone who could have played this role as well as Schumer. Being crass and likable at the same time is hard enough, but there’s a scene in which Schumer delivers a heartfelt speech that left me tearing up. I had assumed that Schumer would make me laugh during the events of Trainwreck, but I didn’t think I would literally cry. We all know Schumer is funny, but she is a legitimate actor.
I do fear that lost in all the (deserved) Schumer love that not enough people will talk about Bill Hader. Other than in the little seen Sundance favorite The Skeleton Twins, Hader has been mostly relegated to the role of “friend” or “buddy.” Here, Hader is legitimately the co-star of this film and plays off of Schumer perfectly. His Aaron Conners is sweet, funny, smart, and he and Schumer feel like a real couple. Additionally, there are so many people in this movie it’s about impossible to mention them all. But it’s time Mike Birbiglia got another starring role. Here, he plays Amy’s brother-in-law and has mastered the “goofy husband/dad face.”
Trainwreck will make a lot of people famous – and make Schumer a lot more famous — and it cements Apatow’s claim on the comedy world. It will now be the first movie that everyone thinks of when his best work is discussed. It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, it can be sad, it works as a story, the acting is great… it’s all the best parts of Apatow’s arsenal, only, finally, all put together in a single film. I’m positive we will see the words, “From the guy who brought you Trainwreck” on a poster in the near future.
“Being crass and likable at the same time is hard enough”
She almost pulls it off too.
“For Schumer, her imprint on the world of popular culture seems to increase every day, to the point it might need to start being judged on a Richter Scale-type, jumps in magnitudes of 10 classification.”
Hyperbole at its finest.
Look up the definition of hyperbole
I’m pretty pumped about seeing John Cena in this movie, but I’m more pumped about the whiny Uproxx babies and their inevitable whiny comments here.
We are already off to a helluva start
About what shall they whine?
High praise. Thanks for the heads up.I’ll check it out.
Also, Knocked Up and 40 Year Old Virgin were great.
‘Knocked Up’ was hands down his best (so far, as I have not seen ‘Trainwreck’ yet). Consistent story and organic comedy throughout. Nothing felt forced. ‘Funny People’ was good, but some of the plotting was unneeded. Either way, glad to see this snagging good marks. Oh, and yay Bill Hader.
Knocked Up taught me that if you quit smoking weed you can be a good dad. Fuck that ending.
@Yumbo Meat I’m a shitty dad and I don’t even smoke weed!
Agreed, I’d say Apatow already has his signature film. His work has declined the more “heartfelt,” “thought provoking,” or “personal” (read as kind of up his own butt) it has become. Apatow is at his best when he puts the funny first. People that have a beef with Knocked Up are just looking for something to harrumph about.
Every Apatow movie these days is the same. Funny stuff crammed into the first thirty minutes followed by an hour and a half of preachy bullshit that bores people to tears. Looking forward to his most recent installment.
Condense all these words into one simple answer….
Is it roughly 45 minutes too long like all of the other movies he’s directed? (And yes, I’m referring specifically to the 4 big ones he personally directed).
Amen to that – 40Y/OV and Knocked Up were perfectly paced, but This Is 40 was at least 45 minutes too long, and god help Funny People. We turned it off after 2 hours, and were shocked to see there was still an hour left. That movie was painful to watch…
You can’t throw a rock at a mall without hitting an underemployed English major, and yet here we are — 0 for 2 on “literally” usage. Superfluous both times.
Settle down, Isaac Newton. This is the interwebs not the libarry.
Why would you throw a rock at a mall? Wouldn’t you throw one inside a mall? Or are all the English majors in this scenario hanging outside like day laborers outside a Home Depot? YOU RAISE MORE QUESTIONS THAN YOU ANSWER
@BuckFutter “Well Isaac Newton was a man of science, not a writer or playwright. Maybe if you had instead used Mark Twain or William Shakespeare that comeback would be much more effective.” – JimmyJack
So, are you a journalist or a promoter?
So, are you a dipshit or a troll?
Or is he just observant? It’s OK for people to not like Amy Schumer.
Yeah, and its also ok for people to like her. Just because the reviewer likes her doesn’t make him a promoter.
Bill Hader’s Pizza World Nights on Inside Amy Schumer was pretty great.
So was Hader’s talk show host
hahahaha you’re so funny, kotw lol. where can i subscribe to your newsletter on what’s happening in the world of comedy because someone with such a palpable sense of humor such as yourself clearly is THE expert on comedy
We both look like morons because his comment got deleted.
Damn. Maybe it was just a clever troll.
Joke’s on him, I was already a moron
Do we high five or fist bump?
I feel like we fist bump.
I’m so confused you guys.
If that is Josh Gad, then fuck you, Kenny Powers.
@ Mike Ryan. Your enthusiasm is refreshing. I’m in.sotto voce This crying thing you’re doing plenty of recently; you’re working an angle, right? Some girl likes the strong but sensitive type?
Great this looks like a good movie.
This is pretty much a must see for comedy nerds, considering Quinn, Birbiglia, Dan Soder, Dave Attell, Feinstein, Pete Davidson, Glaser, Normand, etc. are all in it in some capacity.
What if I think that neither Schumer nor Cummings are funny? Oh, and to head off the shouts of misogyny, I greatly enjoy Tig Notaro, Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson, Kate Miccucci & Riki Lindholme, Sarah Silverman, April Richardson, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and many other female comedians.
I can’t wait to see it. Although i think Normand’s scene was cut.
@Doctor Professor The key word there is “I”. To say that she’s inherently unfunny when so many respectable people are clearly excited to work with her is silly. It shows that there must be something there even if you don’t personally appreciate it.
The only real way to feel that way is to be the kind of small-minded simpleton who is offended when they learn their personal tastes aren’t shared. Or a misogynist. You’d be in the clear with any rational mind.
@Doctor Professor Then don’t go see it? It’s not that hard!
@Doctor Professor – Dave Attell gets some screen time?! I’m in.
@Spur imdB lists his character name as “Noam” so it’ll be interesting to see what the hell he does in this.
Gross.
Come on guys 40 Year Old Virgin was his best move, and one of the best comedies of all time. This movie stars Lebron James……
@Cann902 ’40 Yr Old’ was damn good, but just had such a long runtime. Not that his others didn’t, but maybe since that was his first real directing gig it was a lot. Not to mention Carell’s writing was noticeable (in a good way).
I always turned it off after the romance shit started.
The first half is fucking hilarious though.
While I do wanna see this movie, I’m still iffy on the matter because of Bridesmaids. While Bridesmaids was good, it came off as too much of a “chick-flick” (A movie about an engagement to wedding a chick flick?! who woulda thunk!!), and I’m nervous this movie will be too much of a rom-com than a flat out comedy for me to enjoy.
Whats the male version of a chick-flick?
I love her. I’ve seen all three seasons of her show, most of her stand-up and I’m super hyped for this movie. Could it be possible that people just have different opinions and the world isn’t just some big conspiracy?
….you cried at a Judd Apatow movie?
Amy Schumer can’t melt steel beams. False flag.
But is it truly an Apatow movie if his wife and kids aren’t crammed into it in some way? (I love Leslie Mann, and Apatow’s best work was “Undeclared.” There, I said it.)
” Could it be possible that people just have different opinions and the world isn’t just some big conspiracy?”
It absolutely could be. But based on observations I feel as though it’s likely the site is being paid to promote her work. But then I would hate to ignore Hanlon’s razor, there’s always the chance the writers here are just lazy.
I’ve always enjoyed Amy Schumer. You may not have been reading uproxx for awhile. They fall in love with certain comics from time to time and over report every little thing they do as ABSOLUTE GENIUS. The biggest beneficiary I ever saw was Patton Oswalt, but a more recent example would be Hannibal Burress. So it’s just as likely comedy nerds nerding as it is shills shilling.
Bill Hader is awesome.
@BennyBlancofromtheRock +100
Don’t spend your +100 all in one place.
@SallyGally Hader deserves it all. He’s been the lost member of the Apatow gang for so long. Glad to see him own the past few years.
This entire paragraph is nonsense. Good Day Sir!
“This got me to thinking about why Apatow – a name now synonymous with comedy films – didn’t have one of the film’s he’s actually directed used instead. Looking back at those four films, This Is 40 was interesting at times, but, granted, not a movie that jumps out at you as a “movie you love, so now see this one.” Funny People has been historically assigned to the “Well, it was nice to see Adam Sandler try” pile. Knocked Up has a very vocal chorus of detractors, accusing the film of being misogynistic (including, infamously, the film’s female lead). And The 40-Year-Old Virgin is now 10 years old and not really the same target audience as Trainwreck.”
@Fronkenshteen
Groupthink is huge right now, especially on sites like these.
Bill Hader is funny. I don’t think Amy Schumer is funny. Judd Apatow movies can be funny. If my girlfriend makes me watch this movie I’ll give it a shot.
” I had assumed that Schumer would make me laugh during the events of Trainwreck, but I didn’t think I would literally cry.”
No way you dont regret writing this years down the line
I mean I get it and all. Most of my favorite male comedians aren’t attractive in a practical sense (Carlin, Hicks, Wright, Hedberg) but they didn’t make that their schtick, they just went with, you know, comedy. She just has a physical presence that I find unnerving. It’s not the same as when I see Simon Cowell on TV, because I actively hate that moob-brandishing wanker. Nothing personal with Schumer frankly.
Oh, this was in reference to her visage looking like a human grown up Cabbage Patch doll, which was the polite way of putting it, because I could’ve just as easily said Garbage Pail Kid.
just wait for the backlash when she (as every comedian eventually does, in one way or another) does something that they decide “went too far”.
they’ll praise the comic for “pushing the envelope” but when something hits too close to home, watch out.
Oh, the backlash has begun. She’s supposedly “racist” now, according to Vulture.
Cash that Check before the movie debuts Mike – We know where your bread is buttered
I saw this movie yesterday. I never walk out on movies, but if I hadn’t been there with someone else I would have. I consider this movie a complete waste of time and money. Amy S. was the worst. There was nothing credible, even as far as a stupid comedy goes, about her and her role. A selfish, shallow character in an overweight body. Really, a prominent surgeon would find HER interesting? Not in this world.