The wonderful thing about the early months of the year is that The Beekeeper, a terrifically dumb (complimentary) movie where Jason Statham blows up buildings, Josh Hutcherson plays a pouty rich boy who skateboards around offices, and Minnie Driver shows up for like three minutes for no particular reason, is currently the third highest-grossing movie of 2024. Third! Behind Dune: Part Two and the Bob Marley biopic! It should stay there all year.

But if you were waiting to watch Statham (who “embraced the zen of beekeeping”) in The Beekeeper on streaming, you’ll unfortunately have to hold out a little longer. The David Ayer-directed movie doesn’t have a streaming premiere date yet, but you can buy or rent it on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Fandango At Home. Then you can enjoy a bad guy with an impossibly over-the-top accent asking “the question is, to bee or not to bee?” as many times as you’d like.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.”

You can watch the trailer for The Beekeeper below.