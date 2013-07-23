Almost Famous: 10 Great Bands That Should Have Been On The Cover Of ‘Rolling Stone’, But Were Not

Those were Louis C.K.’s accurately bitter words to describe his feelings for Rolling Stone, which recently put the Like-SO-Cute-Boston Bomber-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named on its once-hallowed cover. It’s easy and fun to bash Rolling Stone — like anything that was once counterculture (Captain Beefheart was on the cover in 1970, for Christ’s sake), it eventually becomes culture, and with that, comes the “sell out, not what it used to be” accusations. (See also: The Simpsons.) But they’re not exactly makings things easy for themselves, not when Justin Bieber and The Voice hosts stare back at you when you open your mailbox.
In honor of C.K.’s comments, let’s take a look back at other “f*ck them” Rolling Stone moments, specifically: 10 great bands (and only bands) that have should have graced the magazine’s cover, but never did, along with the lesser artists who were put on the cover the same year the deserving group released an amazing album. That Spin Doctors photo only gets better and better
1. The Velvet Underground
Year They Should Have: 1970 (when Loaded came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: Charles Manson
2. Sleater-Kinney
Year They Should Have: 1997 (when Dig Me Out came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: Jewel, Spice Girls, Jakob Dylan
3. The Replacements
Year They Should Have: 1984 (when Let It Be came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: Duran Duran
4. My Bloody Valentine
Year They Should Have: 1991 (when Loveless came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: Sinead O’Connor, Black Crowes, and Chris Isaak
5. The Smiths
Year They Should Have: 1986 (when The Queen Is Dead came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: Jim McMahon, John Mellencamp, and Van Halen (with Sammy Hagar)
6. Pixies
Year They Should Have: 1989 (when Doolittle came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: Bon Jovi
7. Hüsker Dü
Year They Should Have: 1984 (when Zen Arcade came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: Culture Club
8. Public Enemy (more of a group than a band, but whatever)
Year They Should Have: 1990 (when Fear of a Black Planet came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: Paul McCartney (for the 300th time)
9. The Kinks
Year They Should Have: 1969 (when Arthur (Or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire) came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: “Groupies”
10. Sonic Youth
Year They Should Have: 1988 (when Daydream Nation came out)
Who Was On the Cover That Year: George Michael and Lisa Bonet
(Via Getty Image)
I fail to see why Captain Beefheart being on the cover is a bad thing, but other then that you’re totally right
Pretty sure the author of the article was point out that Beefheart being on the cover is proof that Rolling Stone used to be cool.
My bad, a bit of a missread
I find it odd that Public Enemy (not that all the others mentioned didn’t totally deserve it) never made it on the cover. Blasphemy…
They might as well recall Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley Issues, too. LAME
Hunter S. Thompson wrote for the motherfucker, talk about counterculture…
Well, he also wrote for ESPN 2.
“should have graced the magazine’s cover”
Trying to figure out what “should have” means here. If you mean they deserved it in some cosmic, grand-scheme-of-things sense, then sure. But if you’re implying these were blatant editorial blunders, from a journalism point of view, I’d mostly disagree.
It’s not like Rolling Stone wildly missed the rock zeitgeist of 1968 or 1997 by failing to give superstar treatment to the Velvet Underground or Sleater-Kinney. And it’s not like Hüsker Dü and Sonic Youth were the defining bands of their eras either, as much as I love both of them (and as much as their influence may have been felt in later years via other bands).
Just because 1993 was sucky enough to turn the Spin Doctors into a big successful rock band doesn’t mean Rolling Stone was somehow wrong to acknowledge that reality.
This. All of it. I think PE is the only one you can really argue was a “blunder.”
+1 Yes, a lot of the “lesser” bands may not have the same artistic merits as your picks, but you can’t deny that groups like Duran Duran, the Spice Girls, etc. were large parts of the culture at the time.
“you can’t deny that groups like Duran Duran, the Spice Girls, etc. were large parts of the culture at the time”
Can I regret to though? Because I was in high school at time of Duran Duran and feel some personal responsibility for not turning more of my peers to Husker Du
While this entire article is hipster hindsight, I’m actually shocked that the Smiths weren’t on the cover of Rolling Stone given Jann Wenner’s obsession with handsome boys.
I love The State of GAY Politics in the bottom left hand corner of the Britney issue.
Whoa that Sonic Youth picture just blew my mind. That bbq shop behind them is like the best kept secret for awesome bbq here in Memphis. I really need to get off work so I can pop washing machine in and go grab a sandwhich.
Who the fuck doesn’t like Duran Duran?
I even admit to seeing them in concert last year. I mean seriously, everybody likes Duran Duran.
/except posers and maybe some evangelicals
Tomorrow on Uproxx: “Ten girls in college that totally should have slept with me for my pseudo-intellectual white hipster sensibilities, but did not.”
-snicker-
I haven’t started the slideshow yet but you’d have to make a helluva argument to convince me that Britney Spears one is a bad thing
Is there a way to delete comments? I meant my last as a joke but after review it just sounds mean and shitty.
What I meant to say was, Sonic Youth blows.
You shut your whore mouth about Duran Duran.
1.) I’m pretty sure Charles Manson represented the Counter Culture better than The Velvet Underground…. Hell, his followers killed people because he didn’t get a record deal.
2.) It’s nice to hear an outpouring of support for Beiber and The Voice hosts in lieu of Kurp’s unwarrented attacks.
3.) Cartoonist Wally Wood said “F*ck Heavy Metal!” back in 80″s. That is all.
A lot of the artists here feel more like trendsetters and people who were ahead of the curve in one way or another. Personally, I never felt like RS was ever on the pulse of ‘what’s next’ or counterculture, or at least not in terms of music. RS always felt like it was more about contextualizing or peering deeper into mainstream pop culture. They seemed more interested in answering questions like “why do we (the general 300 million ‘we’) love Bon Jovi,” not “why you should be listening to Sleater Kinney.” In the 90s I would more often turn to SPIN for something like that, or dive deeper into the ‘zine (holy shit remember zines?!) landscape for real discovery and counterculture.
hipster much?
Was that a dig on the Black Crowes? They weren’t exactly “edgy” like some of your perceived snubs, but they put together a solid, no-bullshit body of work since day one.
The real question is, how much did you pay for your rock ‘n roll t-shirt, that proves you were there, that you heard of them first?